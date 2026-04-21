Qatari Film 'Theatre Of Dreams' Selected For Tribeca Film Festival 2026 Official Programme

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Doha, Qatar: The Qatari film 'Theatre of Dreams', by Qatari filmmaker Fatma Al-Ghanim, has been selected for the official programme of the 25th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival 2026, taking place from 3 to 14 June in New York City.

The selection marks a significant milestone for Qatar's film industry and for projects supported by the Doha Film Institute. Set against the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the docufiction short film 'Theatre of Dreams' sheds light on the untold story of Qatar's first Women's National Football Team.

Through an intimate and personal lens, the film explores themes of courage, cultural resistance, and sacrifice, following the team's captain as she reflects-12 years later-on the emotional cost of breaking barriers in pursuit of the right to play.

The film is supported by the Qatari Film Fund, one of the Doha Film Institute's key funding initiatives dedicated to nurturing local talent. Its selection underscores the growing international presence of Qatari cinema and highlights the continued development of homegrown creative voices.

Commenting on this achievement, Al-Ghanim said:“Having lived this story both as the athlete at its center and now as the filmmaker who brought it to life, 'Theatre of Dreams' carries a deeply personal sense of authenticity and truth. It reflects the cost of defying expectations and the resilience required to pursue what you feel you were meant to do.”

“As global attention turns to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, it feels especially meaningful to premiere the film at the Tribeca Film Festival, a platform that champions bold, human stories. This film offers a more intimate perspective on the game, one that speaks to the women who have fought, quietly and persistently, and who continue to fight for the right to be part of it.” Fatma Al-Ghanim is a Qatari athlete-turned-filmmaker and former captain of Qatar's first Women's National Football Team.

She recently received the 2025 Women's Excellence Award by World Triathlon in recognition of her outstanding contribution to advancing women's participation in sport, a global honour presented annually to one woman.