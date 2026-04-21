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415 U.S. Troops Injured Since Start of War Against Iran
(MENAFN) At least 415 U.S. military personnel have sustained injuries since the launch of Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran, according to Defense Department figures released Monday — with 13 service members confirmed killed in the ongoing campaign.
The casualty toll continues to mount amid a broader regional crisis ignited on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv conducted a coordinated strike on Iran that left more than 1,300 people dead. Tehran responded swiftly, unleashing waves of missiles and drones against Israel and neighboring countries where U.S. forces are stationed.
A fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, took hold on April 8 — offering a brief pause to weeks of relentless cross-border hostilities.
Days later, on April 11, U.S. and Iranian officials met face-to-face in Pakistan for rare direct negotiations — a diplomatic encounter that ultimately collapsed without a breakthrough. Mediators are now pushing to convene a second round of talks in Islamabad, as both sides remain at an impasse and pressure mounts for a lasting resolution.
The casualty toll continues to mount amid a broader regional crisis ignited on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv conducted a coordinated strike on Iran that left more than 1,300 people dead. Tehran responded swiftly, unleashing waves of missiles and drones against Israel and neighboring countries where U.S. forces are stationed.
A fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, took hold on April 8 — offering a brief pause to weeks of relentless cross-border hostilities.
Days later, on April 11, U.S. and Iranian officials met face-to-face in Pakistan for rare direct negotiations — a diplomatic encounter that ultimately collapsed without a breakthrough. Mediators are now pushing to convene a second round of talks in Islamabad, as both sides remain at an impasse and pressure mounts for a lasting resolution.
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