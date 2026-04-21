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415 U.S. Troops Injured Since Start of War Against Iran

415 U.S. Troops Injured Since Start of War Against Iran


2026-04-21 02:49:43
(MENAFN) At least 415 U.S. military personnel have sustained injuries since the launch of Operation Epic Fury targeting Iran, according to Defense Department figures released Monday — with 13 service members confirmed killed in the ongoing campaign.

The casualty toll continues to mount amid a broader regional crisis ignited on Feb. 28, when Washington and Tel Aviv conducted a coordinated strike on Iran that left more than 1,300 people dead. Tehran responded swiftly, unleashing waves of missiles and drones against Israel and neighboring countries where U.S. forces are stationed.

A fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, took hold on April 8 — offering a brief pause to weeks of relentless cross-border hostilities.

Days later, on April 11, U.S. and Iranian officials met face-to-face in Pakistan for rare direct negotiations — a diplomatic encounter that ultimately collapsed without a breakthrough. Mediators are now pushing to convene a second round of talks in Islamabad, as both sides remain at an impasse and pressure mounts for a lasting resolution.

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