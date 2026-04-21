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Hungary Says It Will Stop ICC Withdrawal, Vows Arrests of Wanted Leaders
(MENAFN) Hungary’s prime minister-elect has announced that the country will suspend its planned withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, stating that individuals subject to ICC warrants should be detained if they enter Hungarian territory.
Peter Magyar told reporters at the Hungexpo Budapest Congress and Exhibition Centre that his incoming government would halt the withdrawal process initiated by the outgoing administration of Viktor Orban.
He emphasized that Hungary, as a member of the court, is obligated to act on arrest warrants, saying that any person wanted by the ICC who enters the country should be taken into custody, as reported by a Hungarian news portal.
Magyar also responded cautiously when asked whether he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is among those subject to ICC proceedings alongside former defense minister Yoav Gallant, stating: “I don’t need to tell you everything on the phone.”
He further indicated that he intends to reverse the previous government’s 2025 decision to leave the ICC, which had been announced following the court’s issuance of warrants related to Israeli leadership.
Separately, reports indicate that Netanyahu is expected to attend a commemorative event in October marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising, a development that could raise further diplomatic and legal sensitivities depending on Hungary’s final policy position.
Peter Magyar told reporters at the Hungexpo Budapest Congress and Exhibition Centre that his incoming government would halt the withdrawal process initiated by the outgoing administration of Viktor Orban.
He emphasized that Hungary, as a member of the court, is obligated to act on arrest warrants, saying that any person wanted by the ICC who enters the country should be taken into custody, as reported by a Hungarian news portal.
Magyar also responded cautiously when asked whether he had discussed the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is among those subject to ICC proceedings alongside former defense minister Yoav Gallant, stating: “I don’t need to tell you everything on the phone.”
He further indicated that he intends to reverse the previous government’s 2025 decision to leave the ICC, which had been announced following the court’s issuance of warrants related to Israeli leadership.
Separately, reports indicate that Netanyahu is expected to attend a commemorative event in October marking the 70th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising, a development that could raise further diplomatic and legal sensitivities depending on Hungary’s final policy position.
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