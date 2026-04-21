Hamilton Global Opportunities Plc (ALHGO.PA) Published Its 2025 Full-Year Financial Results And Activity Report
| PERFORMANCE
Assets as at 31 December 2026 (in €)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Non-current assets
|Tangible assets
|33 336
|86 449
|Investments
|24 316 395
|23 515 934
|Trade and other receivables
|638 515
|57 100
|Total non-current assets
|24 988 246
|23 659 483
|Current assets
|Trade and other receivables
|162 437
|66 896
|Cash and cash equivalents
|144 231
|1 000 096
|Financial Assets
|8 285 806
|1 535 456
|Total current assets
|8 592 474
|2 602 448
|Total assets
|33 580 720
|26 261 931
|Liabilities
|Trade and other liabilities
|0
|57 100
|Loans and Borrowings
|425 677
|3 080 135
|Deferred tax liability
|1 497 228
|515 354
|Total liabilities
|1 922 905
|3 652 589
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other liabilities
|870 669
|192 237
|Loans and other borrowings
|2 669 822
|45 260
|Total current liabilities
|3 540 491
|237 497
|Net assets
|28 117 324
|22 371 845
Details of the main changes in the financial statements
Net assets amounted to €28.117 million, compared to €22.371 million on December 31, 2024.
At December 31, 2025, the cash position (including money market investments) was €8,430,037 compared to €1,000,096 on December 31, 2024.
|
Key performance indicators
|2025
|2024
|NAV per share
|€44.74
|€37.05
|Earnings per share
|9.18
|0.96
|Capital investment as a percentage of net assets
|117.41%
|104.91%
|Profit/loss after tax
|€5 769 586
|€(49 362)*
(*- as restated)
The share price as of 31 December 2025, at €43.20 remains stable despite there being considerable volatility in financial markets throughout the year.
Highlights of the year 2025
MIAX - First successful exit from one of HGO's early investments
AntariaPharma – continued investment in existing portfolio companies such as AntariaPharma
Dividend – proposal from the board of directors to distribute a divided to shareholders
NAV growth – Net Asset Value now exceeds market capitalisation of HGO for the first time
Cash – significant cash reserves of €8,430,037, including money market investments
About Hamilton Global Opportunities:Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC (“HGO”) is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and the EU. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo
Contact
| Hamilton Global Opportunities
Gustavo Perrotta
Founder & CEO
...
Gavin Alexander
Director & CRO
...
Attachments
-
HGO 2025 Financial Statements ENG
Hamilton Global Opportunities Plc Audited Accounts 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment