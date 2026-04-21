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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,040 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,040 Over Past Day


2026-04-21 02:03:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, Russia has lost 11,884 (+0) tanks, 24,429 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 40,478 (+82) artillery systems, 1,749 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,350 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 250,463 (+1,905) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,549 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 90,763 (+192) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,132 (+0) units of special equipment.

The data are being updated.

Read also: Russians increase assault activity in Huliaipole direction - Voloshyn

As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 20, there had been 139 combat engagements along the front line, with Russian forces launching 25 assaults in the Pokrovsk sector.

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UkrinForm

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