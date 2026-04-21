Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,040 Over Past Day

As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 20, there had been 139 combat engagements along the front line, with Russian forces launching 25 assaults in the Pokrovsk sector.

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