Gaylord Texan Resort Unveils All-American Summerfest, A Spectacular Celebration Of The Nation's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gaylord Texan Resort will kick off the summer season with the debut of All-American SummerFest, a resort‐wide celebration honoring the United States' 250th birthday featuring vibrant red, white, and blue experiences designed to delight visitors of all ages.

The event will feature immersive patriotic programming, enhanced family-friendly activities, dazzling nighttime celebrations, and bold new entertainment offerings crafted to commemorate America's semi quincentennial in unforgettable fashion. Events will include:

.America's 250th Birthday Bash on select Saturday nights

.8-foot-tall Mount Rushmore Sand Sculpture

.Family-Friendly Silent Disco

.Patriotic Indoor Atrium Light Shows

.Poolside Parties and Movie Nights

.Interactive Eco and Wildlife Programs

.PLUS – Culinary Programs, Summer Art Studio, Family Trivia, Themed Crafts, Scavenger Hunts, Character Meet-and-Greets, and more!

In addition to family-friendly activities, overnight resort guests receive exclusive access to Paradise Springs, Gaylord Texan Resort's 10-acre outdoor water park featuring a winding lazy river, towering waterslides, multi-level water play structures, and a family lagoon.

The beautiful lakeside resort also offers visitors multiple restaurants and bars, as well as a European-inspired spa, underneath its four-and-a-half acres of indoor atriums.

All-American SummerFest at Gaylord Texan Resort takes place May 22th - September 7th, 2026. Tickets for select attractions and events go on sale April 21. For more information on summer room packages or event schedules and pricing, please visit .

About Gaylord Texan Resort: Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine offers 1,814 luxury guest rooms, four-and-a-half acres of Texas-themed atriums, restaurants, Paradise Springs Water Park, Relâche Spa & Salon, retail shops, and more. Located minutes from DFW Airport.