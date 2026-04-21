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Moving Walls Appoints Mauricio Sabogal As Chief Strategy Officer To Accelerate Global Expansion
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Moving Walls, the global adtech company transforming Out-of-Home (OOH) and Retail Media, today announced the appointment of Mauricio Sabogal as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), marking a significant step in the company's next phase of global scale.
In this global role, Mauricio will lead the company's strategic roadmap with a focus on accelerating expansion across the United States and Latin America, while strengthening global partnerships with media owners, agencies, and technology platforms.
A Strategic Appointment for the Next Phase of Scale
Mauricio brings over three decades of global leadership experience, having held Global CEO and Chairman roles across leading international advertising and marketing organizations including Dentsu, WPP's Kinetic Worldwide, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom and Nielsen. Known for driving transformation and large-scale growth, he has built and led high-performing global businesses across multiple regions.
His appointment reflects Moving Walls' transition from building its foundation to scaling as a global platform-connecting planning, buying, ad-serving, and measurement into a unified system for OOH and Retail Media.
Mauricio has been closely associated with Moving Walls' journey over the years, serving as a key advisor as the company built its global footprint.
Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls, said:
“Mauricio has been a steadfast believer in the Moving Walls vision since our earliest days, serving as a vital member of our board of advisors as we built our foundation. Having supported our growth through multiple milestones, he is now lending his formidable executive weight to lead our 2026 strategic roadmap. His leadership will be critical as we scale our US and LATAM operations and global partnerships.”
Mauricio Sabogal, Chief Strategy Officer, Moving Walls, added:
“Moving Walls has built a powerful platform at the intersection of data, media, and technology. As the industry evolves toward more measurable and automated OOH and Retail Media ecosystems, there is a clear opportunity to scale globally. I look forward to working closely with partners and customers to unlock this next phase of growth.”
Accelerating Americas Growth and Global Ecosystem Partnerships
As CSO, Mauricio will lead three key strategic priorities including scaling enterprise adoption across the US and Latin America, building deeper alliances with publishers, agencies, and technology ecosystems and driving strategic relationships that enable multi-market platform adoption
Moving Walls continues to expand its global presence, enabling advertisers and media owners to operate within a unified platform that simplifies the complexity of OOH and in-store retail media.
In this global role, Mauricio will lead the company's strategic roadmap with a focus on accelerating expansion across the United States and Latin America, while strengthening global partnerships with media owners, agencies, and technology platforms.
A Strategic Appointment for the Next Phase of Scale
Mauricio brings over three decades of global leadership experience, having held Global CEO and Chairman roles across leading international advertising and marketing organizations including Dentsu, WPP's Kinetic Worldwide, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom and Nielsen. Known for driving transformation and large-scale growth, he has built and led high-performing global businesses across multiple regions.
His appointment reflects Moving Walls' transition from building its foundation to scaling as a global platform-connecting planning, buying, ad-serving, and measurement into a unified system for OOH and Retail Media.
Mauricio has been closely associated with Moving Walls' journey over the years, serving as a key advisor as the company built its global footprint.
Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls, said:
“Mauricio has been a steadfast believer in the Moving Walls vision since our earliest days, serving as a vital member of our board of advisors as we built our foundation. Having supported our growth through multiple milestones, he is now lending his formidable executive weight to lead our 2026 strategic roadmap. His leadership will be critical as we scale our US and LATAM operations and global partnerships.”
Mauricio Sabogal, Chief Strategy Officer, Moving Walls, added:
“Moving Walls has built a powerful platform at the intersection of data, media, and technology. As the industry evolves toward more measurable and automated OOH and Retail Media ecosystems, there is a clear opportunity to scale globally. I look forward to working closely with partners and customers to unlock this next phase of growth.”
Accelerating Americas Growth and Global Ecosystem Partnerships
As CSO, Mauricio will lead three key strategic priorities including scaling enterprise adoption across the US and Latin America, building deeper alliances with publishers, agencies, and technology ecosystems and driving strategic relationships that enable multi-market platform adoption
Moving Walls continues to expand its global presence, enabling advertisers and media owners to operate within a unified platform that simplifies the complexity of OOH and in-store retail media.
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