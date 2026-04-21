Maha Govt Issues Advisory Of Rain, Strong Wind, Lightning In Next Few Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The Maharashtra administration on Tuesday issued an urgent high-alert for the next few hours. Parts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Palghar, Raigad, and Thane are expected to experience light rain accompanied by strong winds and intense lightning.

The government's advisory comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a five-day weather forecast predicting a period of volatile weather across Maharashtra from April 20 to April 24. Residents can expect gusty winds, lightning, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in several districts.

According to the government sources, in Yavatmal, after a day of sweltering heat and cloud cover, the district witnessed a sudden shift late at night. Thunderstorms and unseasonal rain lashed several areas, providing much-needed relief from the humidity.

However, the storm led to widespread power outages and raised significant concerns for fruit crops, specifically mangoes and summer sesame.

In Parbhani, intense lightning and heavy unseasonal showers struck the district at midnight. While the rain cooled the atmosphere, the high-velocity winds disrupted the power supply in various pockets.

Local farmers fear extensive damage to orchards, vegetable crops, and particularly the indigenous Gavran mango varieties, which have already suffered due to consistent weather fluctuations this season.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow these safety protocols during lightning strikes.

The citizens have been urged to move indoors or to a safe structure immediately upon hearing thunder, stay away from trees, open fields, water bodies, and metallic objects, refrain from using mobile phones or electronic devices in open spaces and if caught in the open with no shelter, crouch low with your feet together; do not lie flat on the ground.

The State Emergency Operations Centre has instructed all relevant agencies to remain on standby. Gram Panchayats, Police, and Health Departments are tasked with immediate local dissemination of warnings. Ambulances, fire brigades, and disaster management teams are to remain alert. Schools, community halls, and public buildings are to be kept open for those seeking refuge.

Farmers are advised to suspend field operations during lightning warnings. Additionally, construction activities should be temporarily halted. The administration has also appealed for the immediate postponement of fairs, religious gatherings, and large-scale public events to ensure safety.

Citizens are requested to follow only official updates and refrain from spreading or believing in rumours during this period of inclement weather, said the government release.