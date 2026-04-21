Heat To Persist In Tamil Nadu, Rain Likely In Parts Of State: IMD Warning

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is set to experience continued hot conditions over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures across interior districts are likely to remain 2–3 degree Celsius above normal.

In Chennai, the mercury is expected to hover around 37–38 degree Celsius, accompanied by high humidity levels, making conditions uncomfortable for residents.

At the same time, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of the Western Ghats districts, southern coastal regions, and delta districts from today and over the next three days.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph, along with lightning, are also likely in isolated areas, offering brief respite from the prevailing heat.

These contrasting weather conditions are attributed to atmospheric disturbances over peninsular India, influencing both heat build-up and localised rainfall.

Meanwhile, the state had witnessed intense heatwave conditions on Monday, with at least 13 locations reporting unusually high temperatures.

Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of around 40.5 degree Celsius, followed by Karur Paramathi, Erode, and Madurai Airport at approximately 40 degree Celsius.

Madurai city registered around 39.5 degree Celsius, while districts such as Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Palayamkottai recorded temperatures close to 39 degree Celsius.

Other regions, including Tirupattur, Salem, and parts of Tirunelveli, saw temperatures of about 38.5 degree Celsius, while Coimbatore recorded comparatively lower levels at around 37.8 degree Celsius.

The widespread heatwave reflects a steady rise in summer temperatures across the state, with interior regions bearing the brunt of extreme conditions.

With temperatures expected to remain elevated, authorities have advised residents to take precautionary measures, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather pattern closely, urging both the public and local administrations to remain alert to heat-related risks as well as potential thunderstorm activity in the coming days.

-IANS

aal/rad