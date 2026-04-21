Some Boundaries Should Never Be Crossed: Army Reiterates Resolve Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack Anniv

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Ahead of the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to justice and warned of a decisive response if the“boundaries of humanity” are crossed.

In a strongly-worded post on its X handle, the Indian Army said,“When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united.”

The post was accompanied by a visual message stating“Some boundaries should never be crossed,” featuring a map of India marked with red 'sindoor' powder, symbolising the Army's decisive action against terrorists under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The image also carried the message“India does not forget,” underlining the country's resolve and unity.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focussed, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Following the operation, Pakistan responded with drone activity and shelling over the next week, targeting civilian and religious sites and schools.

India subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes, including on radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala.

After sustaining significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, urging a stop to military action. This led to a ceasefire understanding between the two sides on May 10, 2025.

Despite the ceasefire, there were continued attempts involving waves of UAVs and small drones entering Indian civilian and military areas. These intrusions were intercepted, and the Indian armed forces responded firmly, with field commanders authorised to take appropriate action in case of any violations.

'Operation Sindoor' was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.