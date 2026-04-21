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Directorate Of Information Technology, Government Of Tripura Holds Startup Workshop At T-NEST
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Agartala | April 20, 2026: Inspired by the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and guided by the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha ji, the Government of Tripura, with continued support from Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Finance, Planning & Coordination Shri Pranajit Singha Roy ji, has been actively fostering a robust startup and innovation ecosystem in the State. In recent years, Tripura has witnessed a steady rise in entrepreneurial activity, driven by a vibrant youth population, increasing academic engagement, and an enabling policy framework.
As part of these efforts, the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, introduced the sector-agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy, 2025, replacing the earlier IT/ITeS Start-Up Scheme, 2019, to promote innovation across sectors. Nearly 118 startups have been approved under the policy, reflecting the State's sustained commitment to building a vibrant and innovation-driven economy.
In a significant step towards institutionalising innovation support, the Hon'ble Chief Minister inaugurated T-NEST (Tripura: Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups) on February 26, 2026. Conceived as a flagship initiative of the Directorate of Information Technology, TNEST serves as the State's premier incubation and innovation hub, providing a structured platform for startup incubation and ecosystem convergence.
Continuing its initiatives, the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, organised a workshop titled“Building Startups in Tripura: Success, Protection & Growth Capital” on April 20, 2026, at the T-NEST Auditorium, Hapania, Agartala. The programme was inaugurated by Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, in the presence of Kiran Gitte, Secretary, IT, Government of Tripura; Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Director, IT, Government of Tripura; and other dignitaries.
At the outset, the Director, IT delivered a context-setting address outlining the State's vision for startup ecosystem development. He highlighted the objectives of the Tripura Start-Up Policy, 2025, and elaborated on the role of T-NEST & State Innovation Mission – Tripura as the institutional platform for fostering innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship in the State.
In his remarks, the Secretary, IT highlighted various initiatives aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for startups. He noted that schemes such as the New Generation Innovation Network (NGIN), along with the State Innovation Mission – Tripura, have been instrumental in promoting innovation within academic institutions and encouraging youth-led entrepreneurship. He further observed that successful entrepreneurs like Prasanta Sarkar serve as an inspiration for aspiring innovators.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary underscored the Government's vision of promoting entrepreneurship and innovation-led growth, and positioning Tripura as an emerging destination for startups and investments. He appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Information Technology and emphasised the importance of institutional mechanisms such as the State Innovation Mission – Tripura in driving coordinated and outcome-oriented innovation initiatives across sectors. He encouraged entrepreneurs, students, and institutions to actively engage with the Mission and collaborate with the Government in developing practical solutions for the State's development. He also highlighted the importance of fostering scientific temperament and a startup-oriented mindset among the youth.
The workshop featured expert sessions covering key aspects of startup development. Shri Prasanta Sarkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Newtrace, shared his entrepreneurial journey from Tripura to establishing a technology-driven startup in Bengaluru. He highlighted Newtrace's work in developing affordable green hydrogen solutions aimed at decarbonising industries and transportation systems. Drawing from his experience with global organisations such as Leonardo Helicopters, Convergent Science, and Kwest Research, as well as his tenure as Founder-in-Residence at Entrepreneur First India, he provided valuable insights into startup ideation, product development, scaling strategies, and overcoming early-stage challenges.
An expert session on Innovation Protection and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was delivered by Harjeet Nath, Co-Founder, HN Technovations, covering patents, trademarks, and mechanisms for safeguarding innovations, along with relevant policy provisions.
Another session on“Access to Growth Capital – TSVCF” was conducted by Manash Buragohain, Investment Associate, SVCL, who explained the structure, eligibility criteria, and application process of the Tripura Startup Venture Capital Fund.
The programme also included felicitation of student innovators supported under the NGIN scheme and startups registered under the State Startup Policy, recognising emerging entrepreneurial talent in the State. The workshop witnessed active participation from startups, students, government officials, and other stakeholders, and provided a platform for meaningful interaction, knowledge exchange, and collaboration.
It is noteworthy that the Directorate of Information Technology has been consistently facilitating opportunities for startups and NGIN supported projects to showcase their innovations before the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Hon'ble Union Ministers, senior officials, and the public. At the recently held India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, startups from Tripura working in the field of artificial intelligence showcased their innovations, gaining valuable exposure and recognition.
Such initiatives are expected to further strengthen Tripura's startup ecosystem by enhancing awareness, improving access to funding, and promoting stakeholder engagement. With T-NEST as the institutional anchor, supported by the State Innovation Mission – Tripura and sustained policy interventions, the State continues to move purposefully towards becoming a leading startup and innovation hub in Northeast India, contributing to the vision of Viksit Tripura and Viksit Bharat.
As part of these efforts, the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, introduced the sector-agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy, 2025, replacing the earlier IT/ITeS Start-Up Scheme, 2019, to promote innovation across sectors. Nearly 118 startups have been approved under the policy, reflecting the State's sustained commitment to building a vibrant and innovation-driven economy.
In a significant step towards institutionalising innovation support, the Hon'ble Chief Minister inaugurated T-NEST (Tripura: Nurturing Entrepreneurship and Startups) on February 26, 2026. Conceived as a flagship initiative of the Directorate of Information Technology, TNEST serves as the State's premier incubation and innovation hub, providing a structured platform for startup incubation and ecosystem convergence.
Continuing its initiatives, the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, organised a workshop titled“Building Startups in Tripura: Success, Protection & Growth Capital” on April 20, 2026, at the T-NEST Auditorium, Hapania, Agartala. The programme was inaugurated by Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, in the presence of Kiran Gitte, Secretary, IT, Government of Tripura; Jeya Ragul Geshan B, Director, IT, Government of Tripura; and other dignitaries.
At the outset, the Director, IT delivered a context-setting address outlining the State's vision for startup ecosystem development. He highlighted the objectives of the Tripura Start-Up Policy, 2025, and elaborated on the role of T-NEST & State Innovation Mission – Tripura as the institutional platform for fostering innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship in the State.
In his remarks, the Secretary, IT highlighted various initiatives aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for startups. He noted that schemes such as the New Generation Innovation Network (NGIN), along with the State Innovation Mission – Tripura, have been instrumental in promoting innovation within academic institutions and encouraging youth-led entrepreneurship. He further observed that successful entrepreneurs like Prasanta Sarkar serve as an inspiration for aspiring innovators.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary underscored the Government's vision of promoting entrepreneurship and innovation-led growth, and positioning Tripura as an emerging destination for startups and investments. He appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Information Technology and emphasised the importance of institutional mechanisms such as the State Innovation Mission – Tripura in driving coordinated and outcome-oriented innovation initiatives across sectors. He encouraged entrepreneurs, students, and institutions to actively engage with the Mission and collaborate with the Government in developing practical solutions for the State's development. He also highlighted the importance of fostering scientific temperament and a startup-oriented mindset among the youth.
The workshop featured expert sessions covering key aspects of startup development. Shri Prasanta Sarkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Newtrace, shared his entrepreneurial journey from Tripura to establishing a technology-driven startup in Bengaluru. He highlighted Newtrace's work in developing affordable green hydrogen solutions aimed at decarbonising industries and transportation systems. Drawing from his experience with global organisations such as Leonardo Helicopters, Convergent Science, and Kwest Research, as well as his tenure as Founder-in-Residence at Entrepreneur First India, he provided valuable insights into startup ideation, product development, scaling strategies, and overcoming early-stage challenges.
An expert session on Innovation Protection and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was delivered by Harjeet Nath, Co-Founder, HN Technovations, covering patents, trademarks, and mechanisms for safeguarding innovations, along with relevant policy provisions.
Another session on“Access to Growth Capital – TSVCF” was conducted by Manash Buragohain, Investment Associate, SVCL, who explained the structure, eligibility criteria, and application process of the Tripura Startup Venture Capital Fund.
The programme also included felicitation of student innovators supported under the NGIN scheme and startups registered under the State Startup Policy, recognising emerging entrepreneurial talent in the State. The workshop witnessed active participation from startups, students, government officials, and other stakeholders, and provided a platform for meaningful interaction, knowledge exchange, and collaboration.
It is noteworthy that the Directorate of Information Technology has been consistently facilitating opportunities for startups and NGIN supported projects to showcase their innovations before the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Hon'ble Union Ministers, senior officials, and the public. At the recently held India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, startups from Tripura working in the field of artificial intelligence showcased their innovations, gaining valuable exposure and recognition.
Such initiatives are expected to further strengthen Tripura's startup ecosystem by enhancing awareness, improving access to funding, and promoting stakeholder engagement. With T-NEST as the institutional anchor, supported by the State Innovation Mission – Tripura and sustained policy interventions, the State continues to move purposefully towards becoming a leading startup and innovation hub in Northeast India, contributing to the vision of Viksit Tripura and Viksit Bharat.
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