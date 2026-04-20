Dubai's Global Village's Vendors Slash Prices As Season 30 Enters Final Weeks

A quick tour through Global Village reveals one thing shoppers are always looking for: offers and discounts. While some vendors are promoting bulk deals, others have set up dedicated racks with specially priced items.

In the Chinese pavilion, several clothing vendors had little signages advertising special rates, especially for bulk buys. 'Three pieces for Dh100,' read one sign.

Several vendors loudly advertised their prices and invited customers to look at their products. One seller Anne, said she was giving bigger discounts to buyers on the first day.“Our brand new designs were selling for Dh150 per piece before Global Village closed,” she said.“Now that it's open again, we want more customers to come in and buy. So I have even given Dh100 per piece to some customers who bought three or more pieces.”

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Anne was one of the hundreds of vendors who opened shop at Global Village as it reopened to public on Monday. The entertainment park had closed due to the regional unrest during the US-Israel-Iran war. Monday's opening came after a 51-day closure during the destination's landmark 30th edition. On the very first day, tourists and residents - some as young as 1.5 months - thronged Global Village to enjoy its wide range of activities.

For entrepreneur Anshad, the closing of Global Village was a challenge as he had to ensure the safety of 400 of his employees, many of whom were in the UAE only to work in the park. He is happy and grateful that the destination has now reopened.

“We have very high hopes that people will come in large numbers and we will be able to make the best of the remaining days of Global Village,” he said.“We are just praying that the weather stays pleasant.”

He said that he was also contemplating offering discounts and special rates.“We sell authentic spices and special teas at the Sri Lankan pavilion and before the closure, we had a steady stream of customers,” he said.“Now, we will see what the demand is like and think of offering special discounts. Usually, towards the end of the season, we do offer discounts to help drive up sales.”

Outside a stall in the Indian pavilion, one seller put his jewellery items on different stands, selling them for special prices ranging between Dh10 and Dh30. This included earrings and necklaces.

“The reason I set up this stall is because I wanted to drive more customers to my shop in Meena Bazaar,” said the seller, who did not wish to be identified.“That is also the reason why I am giving special prices. I am happy that Global Village has opened. On the very first day, I got a customer who bought five sets of jewellery from me. I am confident that by the end of the season, we will have some good sales.”

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