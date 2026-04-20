Diego Rivera's Grandson Donates More Than 150,000 Objects To Mexico City's Museo Anahuacalli The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Diego Rivera's long-envisioned cultural campus in southern Mexico City has gained a major new layer of meaning. Juan Rafael Coronel Rivera, the artist's grandson, has donated 157,300 objects from his private collection to Museo Anahuacalli, a transfer that significantly expands the museum's holdings and reanimates the broader artistic ambition Rivera imagined for the site.

The donation spans ceramics, textiles, wooden objects, prints, photographs, archives and a research library. Its contents range from the 16th century to the present, and the material will arrive in stages over the coming months. The first shipments will include ceramics, followed by manuscripts and correspondence related to Diego Rivera. The full transfer is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Coronel Rivera, who is a photographer, art historian, writer and collector, spent more than four decades assembling the holdings. Shaped by his engagement with Mexican art, the collection is notably wide-ranging: it includes pre-Hispanic objects, family documents, personal papers connected to Diego Rivera and works from Coronel Rivera's own career. It does not include paintings by Diego Rivera or Frida Kahlo.

The gift also draws fresh attention to the legal structure Rivera put in place in 1955, when he created an irrevocable trust with Banco de México as trustee to keep his two museums public. That trust jointly administers Museo Anahuacalli and Museo Frida Kahlo, known as Casa Azul.

“The collection was always intended to be housed in a museum,” Coronel Rivera said at a press conference at Museo Anahuacalli last month.“But I never thought it would end up here.” He added that he had not been closely involved with the trust and described the agreement as something that was meant to be.

Rivera founded Museo Anahuacalli to house his pre-Hispanic collection and left it to the people of Mexico. The volcanic-stone building remains one of the most distinctive cultural landmarks in southern Mexico City. In the 1940s and 1950s, Rivera imagined an even larger“city of the arts” on the same site - a place for making, teaching and exchange across artistic traditions.

Teresa Moya, the museum's director, said the donation restores a central part of that original mission. She described the museum not only as an exhibition space, but as a place where collecting becomes a form of knowledge. Perla Labarthe Álvarez, director of Museo Frida Kahlo, said the gift opens new possibilities for reading the two collections together.

The donation arrives as Museo Anahuacalli considers expansion. Architect Mauricio Rocha, who led the museum's previous extension from 2016 to 2021, said new buildings for the collection remain at a conceptual stage. Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 or 2027, though no budget has been announced. For now, the gift gives Rivera's unfinished vision a tangible new scale.