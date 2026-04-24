EUR/CHF Forecast 24/04: Traders Watch 0.92 Breakout (Chart)
- The euro initially pulled back on Thursday against the Swiss franc but has seen buyers come back into the picture to show signs of life. We're hanging around the 50-day EMA which of course is an indicator that a lot of people will watch very closely. Just above we have the 0.92 level and the 0.92 level is an area that a lot of people will be looking at as potential market memory.
This will of course continue to move on the latest headlines, but I do think we're getting to the point where the negativity in the Middle East is somewhat limited. I think the market is just getting kind of tired of freaking out every time a headline comes out and each negative headline seems to have a little less efficacy when it comes to selling so I still think we go higher again.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWant to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out.
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