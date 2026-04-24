Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Friday a telephone call from HE President of the friendly United States of America, Donald Trump.

The two sides reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the international efforts aimed at consolidating it.

They also discussed the repercussions of the situation on maritime security and global supply chains.

HH the Amir stressed the need to reduce tensions and support peaceful solutions, reiterating the State of Qatar's continued coordination with regional and international partners to support the mediation efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in contribution to enhancing security and stability in the region.