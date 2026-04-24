No Repoll Recommended In Any Of Tamil Nadu's Polling Stations

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 25 (IANS) No repoll has been recommended in any of the 75,064 polling stations across Tamil Nadu where voting was held on April 23, officials said on Friday.

Sources citing officials said that the polling process passed off without any incident that would warrant re-conducting voting in any constituency.

According to sources, the absence of repoll requests suggests that polling staff were able to manage the process smoothly across urban and rural segments alike.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-voltage electoral contest on Thursday as polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies concluded with a robust voter turnout of over 84 per cent, reflecting strong public participation in one of the state's most closely watched elections in recent years.

The election on April 23 marked a significant shift from the traditional Dravidian two-party dominance, evolving into a multi-cornered contest involving the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the AIADMK-led NDA, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is seeking a second consecutive term, banking on welfare schemes and governance claims.

The AIADMK, under Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is attempting a comeback despite internal factional challenges, making this election a crucial test of its political relevance.

Adding a new dimension to the contest is Vijay's TVK, which has contested all 234 seats, aiming to convert its growing popularity-especially among youth-into electoral gains. Alongside, Senthamizhan Seeman's NTK has once again fielded candidates across constituencies, focusing on Tamil nationalism, environmental issues, and an alternative political narrative that appeals to sections of young and first-time voters.

The presence of these emerging players has effectively turned the election into a four-cornered fight, potentially fragmenting vote shares and altering traditional electoral arithmetic.

While polling was largely peaceful, a few isolated incidents of tension and logistical challenges were reported, including crowd management issues at some booths and minor disruptions.

However, authorities ensured smooth conduct overall, with extensive security arrangements in place.

With over 5.7 crore eligible voters participating in the democratic exercise, the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election is poised to be a defining political moment.

The results, to be declared on May 4, will determine whether the Dravidian stronghold continues under the DMK or witnesses a shift amid the rise of new political forces like TVK and NTK.