Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Appoints Quenton Petersen As CEO, Transitions David Shan To Executive Chairman

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) announced the appointment of Quenton Petersen as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 14, 2026, with David Shan transitioning to Executive Chairman while remaining actively involved in the Company's strategic direction. Petersen, a nine-year veteran of the company, emphasized continued growth across utility vehicles and electric mobility, alongside a disciplined evaluation of opportunities to integrate advanced technologies such as AI-enabled features and expand into applications including facility operations and smart mobility.

To view the full press release, visit

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAMO are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN