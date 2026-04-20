QU's Nano-Satellite Project Moving To Advanced Phase

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University's CubeSat programme, after the launch of its first nanosatellite QUbeSat1 in January, is transitioning into a more advanced phase centred on scientific research and satellite capability development.

Dr Tamer Khattab, professor of Electrical Engineering and Project Lead, said that:“The project is moving toward a new phase that combines practical education with advanced scientific research,” adding that“future satellites will be more complex, with defined scientific objectives including hyperspectral imaging and experiments on plant growth in microgravity.”

He further stressed that“The upcoming satellites will be larger, up to six units, with advanced sensors to enable precise scientific experiments, including monitoring space debris using machine learning,” signaling a clear shift from a purely educational model to a research-driven satellite programme.

The initial satellite served primarily as a training platform, but the project is now expanding into targeted scientific applications. He noted:“The first CubeSat launch was purely educational, but upcoming satellites will have specific scientific missions such as environmental monitoring and plant experiments in space.”

Dr Khalid Abualsaud, Lecturer of Computer Engineering at Qatar University, explained:“We developed an integrated system to monitor and analyse waste through image capture and data transmission to the ground station,” adding that“this system will be integrated into the second satellite with advanced sensors to enhance environmental applications.”

These developments underline the project's growing emphasis on data-driven research and environmental monitoring from space.

Noura Hossam Saqr, Electrical Engineering Graduate from QU, highlighted operational parameters:“The satellite can communicate with the ground station four times daily for 8 to 10 minutes each pass,” noting that“the station receives images and data that are processed and analysed using advanced systems.”

Mohamed Elsayed, teaching assistant in Electrical Engineering, said:“The project started as a simple idea to transfer knowledge in satellite design and launch,” adding that“students participated in designing and installing the ground station, gaining integrated practical experience.” This integration of satellite and ground systems ensures continuous data flow and strengthens the project's applied research dimension.

From a broader project perspective, the initiative is designed to build long-term scientific and technical capacity. Dr Abdelmagid Hammuda, professor of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Project Team Member, said that:“The project is not just a launch, but an integrated effort to build a solid scientific culture in space engineering,” stressing that“the real success lies in building a qualified team capable of developing new satellites in shorter timeframes.” The technical backbone of the satellites is also evolving.

Dr Ahmed Massoud, associate dean for Research and Graduate Studies, noted:“Solar energy systems are critical to ensure continuous satellite operation and data transmission in space conditions,” highlighting the importance of reliable power systems for sustained mission performance.

Dr Nizar Zorba, professor of Electrical Engineering, pointed out that:“The launch is not the end of the project, but the beginning of a new phase requiring continuous evaluation to improve performance and maximise scientific and economic value,” adding that“the next phase will focus on developing new technologies and building an advanced communication system integrating space and ground components.”

Qatar University CubeSat programme nanosatellite