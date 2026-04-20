PEPFAR Data Release

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

For decades there has been the problem with how policymakers think about PEPFAR's data: by measuring how much treatment U.S. taxpayers pay for, not progress made actually fighting and eliminating the disease for patients.

The U.S. Department of State has released PEPFAR program data on Spotlight and on the Department's PEPFAR website covering the period of July 1, 2025 – September 31, 2025. This report reflects a transition-year baseline, including the absorption of USAID PEPFAR programming to the Department of State and shows that as a result of our America First Global Health Strategy, we are continuing to save lives while also protecting taxpayer dollars.

PEFFAR-supported programs provided anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment for 20.6 million people living with HIV in more than 50 countries-stable from the same FY 2024 reporting period.

Additionally, PEPFAR initiated 103,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women on pre-exposure prophylaxis-more than double the 43,000 from a year ago. This represents critical early progress toward President Trump's goal of ending mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Three million people now receive treatment from national governments rather than external PEPFAR implementers-more than 2 million successfully transitioned during July 1 to September 31, 2025 alone.

What is misrepresented as a significant decline in the number of children on HIV treatment is actually a sign of the tremendous progress that has been made reducing the incidence of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and is consistent with historical trends. Over the past four years, the number of children on treatment has declined from 643,627 in 2022 to 508,703 in 2025-declines of 7 percent, 7 percent, and 9 percent over the past three years respectively. We are optimistic these declines will continue, especially with the U.S. Government's funding of Lenacapavir, which can further prevent mother-to-child transmission (not reflected in this point-in-time data from last year).

The lower number of positive tests is a sign of the progress that has been made battling the HIV epidemic and is consistent with historical trends. Over the past four years, positive tests declined from 1,693,349 in 2022 to 1,136,488 in 2025-declines of 14 percent, 12 percent, and 11percent over the past three years respectively. This data does not include the impact of the bilateral agreements we have signed and the broader strategies being implemented under the America First Global Health Strategy.

The message is clear: we cut overall spending by 30 percent while preserving critical frontline HIV care and eliminating wasteful programs. This proves the America First Global Health Strategy works. In the coming months, we expect the data to show more lives saved per taxpayer dollar. The narrative will shift as our strategic approach demonstrates that ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic requires fewer taxpayer dollars-not more.