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Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Malagasy Prime Minister Rajaonarison

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Malagasy Prime Minister Rajaonarison


2026-04-20 11:01:41
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Malagasy Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison to reaffirm the strength of our relationship and highlight their commitment to advancing trade and investment opportunities, including the Vara Mada rare earths mine. The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed future cooperation that secures strategic supply chains for the United States, while also providing jobs, revenue, and infrastructure for Madagascar.

MENAFN20042026004514009831ID1111008148



U.S. Department of State

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