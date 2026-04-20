Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Malagasy Prime Minister Rajaonarison

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Malagasy Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison to reaffirm the strength of our relationship and highlight their commitment to advancing trade and investment opportunities, including the Vara Mada rare earths mine. The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed future cooperation that secures strategic supply chains for the United States, while also providing jobs, revenue, and infrastructure for Madagascar.

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