Punjab Congress Chief To File PIL To Ban Lawrence Bishnoi Docuseries

PIL Against 'Lawrence of Punjab' Docuseries

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring announced that he will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab', based on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Taking it to X, he criticised the docuseries, saying that a gangster can never be the identity of Punjab. "I lost my friend Sidhu Moosewala to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. His death was a loss for each and every Punjabi, for millions of his fans around the world. And today ZEE5 wants to give that same gangster a docuseries called "Lawrence of Punjab"? Not just Sidhu. Hundreds of Punjabis have lost their lives to this network of crime. Countless families are still grieving. Still bleeding. This TV Series is not content. This is a slap on every one of us. Bhagat Singh is Punjab's identity. Our soldiers are Punjab's identity. Our farmers are Punjab's identity. NOT a gangster. NEVER a gangster! I am filing a PIL. This series must be banned. Enough is enough," he wrote.

ZEE5 Announces Release of Docuseries

Meanwhile, Zee5 announced the release date of the docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab', which traces the journey of the criminal identity of Lawrence Bishnoi through the culture, systems and visibility. ZEE5 unveiled a bold, gripping trailer of their upcoming original docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, a culturally rooted story that explores how criminal identities are shaped. Produced by Riverland Entertainment and directed by Raghav Darr, the series will premiere on 27th April. According to the press note by the makers, "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences."

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. (ANI)

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