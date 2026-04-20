Adarsh Gourav, Peter Dinklage On Board For 'Alien: Earth Season 2'

Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav has come on board for Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Earth Season 2', with the shoot set to commence next month.

Peter Dinklage Joins Adarsh Gourav

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has also joined the second season of 'Alien: Earth', joining Adarsh Gourav in the next chapter of the sci-fi series.

Following a widely acclaimed turn in Season 1, Adarsh returns to reprise his role as "Slightly" -- a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity, earning him praise from audiences and critics internationally.

Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, Alien: Earth has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025.

The addition of Peter Dinklage, best known for his Emmy-winning performance in Game of Thrones, further elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

Formidable Ensemble Cast

Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage.

'An Incredibly Special Experience': Adarsh Gourav

Speaking about returning to the series, Adarsh Gourav said, "Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I'm really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I'm excited to get back on set and dive into this world again."

With filming set to commence shortly, the upcoming season marks another significant milestone for Adarsh Gourav as he continues to expand his presence on the global stage.

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