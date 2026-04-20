German FM Summons Russian Ambassador In Berlin Over Threats To German Companies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German Foreign Ministry stated this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

"Russia's direct threats against targets in Germany are an attempt to weaken our support for Ukraine and to test our unity," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Germany will not be intimidated.

"Our response is clear: We will not be intimidated. Such threats and all kinds of espionage activities in Germany are completely unacceptable. To this end, the Russian ambassador was summoned today," the ministry stated.

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The statement does not clearly specify what exactly the Russian threats concerned. However, according to German media, the summoning of the Russian ambassador is linked to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense last week, in which Moscow threatened companies in Europe that have ties to Ukraine.

Among them were three German companies: Davinci Avia, 3W Professional, and Airlogistics Germany, which are involved in the production or supply of drones and components for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As Ukrinform reported, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at a Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting on April 15 that Germany will provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems, several IRIS-T systems, and €300 million for long-range drones.