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"Bariatric Audience"Bariatric Audience reports a slight rise in bariatric surgeries in 2026 despite growing interest in GLP-1 medications, showing surgery remains vital for long-term weight management. The company also notes many providers are adding specialties like cosmetic and incontinence procedures to sustain patient demand. Through SEO, paid ads, website optimization, and reputation management, Bariatric Audience helps practices, hospitals, and surgery centers drive growth and adapt to market changes.

Atlanta, GA - April 20, 2026 - Bariatric Audience has observed a small uptick in bariatric surgeries this year, even as GLP-1 medications continue to gain popularity. The trend suggests that bariatric surgery continues to play an important role in long-term weight management, even as patients explore newer medical options. It also reflects how providers are responding to changing patient preferences by balancing surgical solutions with broader care and service offerings. As medical weight-loss options continue to expand, providers are increasingly looking for ways to maintain stable patient demand while serving a broader range of needs.

Bariatric Audience also notes that many healthcare providers have expanded into additional specialties to help maintain patient volume as the market evolves. Over the past few years, some clients have added services to help keep patient volume steady and better utilize their existing resources. These developments highlight the industry's proactive approach to balancing innovation with sustainability.

Jeff Tormey, founder of Bariatric Audience, commented on the trend, saying,“We have seen a small uptick in bariatric surgeries this year, even with the new GLP-1 pills. Over the last few years, some of our clients have added services to help keep their patient volume up. We've helped surgery centers and hospitals grow other specialties, such as cosmetic and incontinence procedures, for example.” His comments highlight how providers are adapting to shifts in demand by expanding services beyond bariatric care alone.

How Bariatric Audience Supports Healthcare Providers

Bariatric Audience works with surgery centers, hospitals, and bariatric practices to support patient acquisition and long-term growth through targeted healthcare marketing strategies.

· Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

They provide advanced SEO services tailored to healthcare providers, helping improve online visibility for bariatric practices and related specialties. By implementing targeted weight-loss marketing strategies, they ensure clients rank higher in search results and attract relevant patient traffic.

· Paid Advertising and Campaign Management

The company manages high-performing paid advertising campaigns across platforms such as Google and social media. Their approach incorporates innovative weight-loss advertising ideas to reach potential patients effectively and generate qualified leads for both bariatric and non-bariatric services.

· Website Development and Optimization

The company designs and optimizes websites that support marketing bariatric surgery efforts while also helping providers clearly present additional specialty services to prospective patients.

· Reputation Management and Patient Engagement

They also support reputation management and patient communication efforts to help providers build trust and strengthen patient engagement.

About the Company

Bariatric Audience is a healthcare marketing company focused on supporting bariatric practices, surgery centers, and hospitals. Founded by Jeff Tormey, the company helps clients respond to changing market conditions through targeted marketing and growth strategies. Their mission is to empower healthcare providers with effective strategies that drive patient growth while maintaining high standards of care. The company works to help healthcare organizations maintain visibility, attract patients, and support long-term growth.