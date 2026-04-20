Datacanvas Founder Joins Meeting With Spanish Prime Minister And Chinese Business Leaders

MENAFN - GetNews)Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with senior executives from China's automotive, new energy, and artificial intelligence sectors during his official visit to China. Attendees included representatives from Chang'an Automobile, SAIC Motor, XPeng Motors and Fang Lei, chairman of AI infrastructure firm DataCanvas.







Speaking for the intelligent computing sector, Fang discussed the AI infrastructure development, technological innovation, and digital‐economy cooperation between China and Spain. The talks came as bilateral trade continues to expand, with both governments stressing higher‐quality investment and closer industrial collaboration. Spain has been prioritising innovation‐driven projects that create local jobs, integrate into Europe's industrial supply chains, and deploy advanced technologies.

Fang presented DataCanvas's lightweight intelligent computing solution for global markets, built around three components:computing–energy coordination, a token-based factory, and talent development. The model is designed to improve energy reliability, raise compute efficiency, and build local technical capacity through partnerships with regional operators.

At the centre of the approach is a standardised“token” system that measures computing power in a way similar to utilities, allowing on‐demand access and usage‐based billing. DataCanvas said this reduces costs and lowers barriers to AI adoption. A cloud‐based training platform supports local skills development and autonomous operations, easing governments' upfront infrastructure spending and strengthening regional talent pipelines.

The company said the model has been piloted in several Belt and Road markets, including Indonesia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. DataCanvas has also promoted the approach at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, engaging with international organisations and telecom operators to expand its presence in Europe.

As the global digital economy shifts from competition over raw computing resources to joint capacity‐building, DataCanvas said it plans to work with a wider network of partners to deliver lightweight, scalable and inclusive computing solutions to support more balanced global digital growth.