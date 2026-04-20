Diamond Therapeutics Welcomes White House Executive Order On Research Into Psychedelics For Mental Health Treatment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Diamond Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing neuroplastogens including psilocybin and related compounds, welcomes the April 18, 2026 White House Executive Order to accelerate research into the use of psychedelics for mental health treatments.

“The recognition that new approaches are needed – and that they should be developed within a clear, science-based framework – is both timely and important,” said Judy Blumstock, Founder and CEO of Diamond Therapeutics.“The Executive Order represents an important moment of progress for individuals who have not benefited from existing treatments.”

The Order seeks to“accelerate innovative research models and appropriate drug approvals to increase access to psychedelic drugs that could save lives and reverse the crisis of serious mental illness in America.”

Diamond is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial using repeated administration of low doses of psilocybin for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). The trial is led by Dr. Claudio Soares MD, PhD, FRCPC, MBA, Director of the Centre for Psychedelics Health and Research, in Kingston, Canada. Trial recruitment has exceeded expectations and is now past the halfway point.

The signing of the Executive Order coincides with Diamond's preparation for filing an FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) application with a focus on recruiting military veterans. Particularly encouraging is the Order's emphasis on advancing clinical research, strengthening coordination across regulatory agencies, and exploring responsible pathways to patient access.

“Over the past decade, I have witnessed first-hand dozens of veterans and other citizens who have undergone lifesaving transformations due to the safe and effective power of psychoactive medicines on human brain plasticity and emotional cognition,” said Dr. Jamie Tyler, CTO, Diamond Therapeutics, who is leading the IND submission and trial management out of Diamond's Birmingham, Alabama office.“This Executive Order demonstrates the US Government's unique potential to accelerate action toward a collective solution.”

Diamond has also partnered with Tactical Mind Solutions, a provider of evidence-based mental health treatments based in Tampa, Florida, as a clinical site for the expansion of their clinical trials.

“This Executive Order marks an important and hopeful step toward the future of mental health treatment,” said Cheryl Lowry, MD, MPH, Co-Founder and Physician at Tactical Mind Solutions.“We believe this Order will create momentum for rigorous research into low dose neuroplastogens and other innovative approaches that may open the door to safer, more effective, and more accessible care for people living with PTSD, depression, and related conditions. We are honored to work with Diamond USA to help advance research that could broaden the range of evidence-based treatment options for veterans and other high-stress populations.”

About Diamond Therapeutics

Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company based in Toronto, Canada and Birmingham, Alabama. The company develops innovative, evidence-based treatments for mental health conditions using rapid-acting behavioral and mental health therapeutics, including 5-HT receptor agonists such as psilocybin and other novel neuroplastogens. Diamond is highly focused on advancing safe and effective treatments to a broad patient population targeting mood dysfunction such as anxiety and potentially other common conditions. With a strong management team, board and advisory board, the company leverages numerous partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry and with leading academic institutions and clinical research funding bodies to advance its research. Learn more at: .