Surprise Inspection: Delhi CM Pulls Up Officials Over Delay In Azadpur Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carried out a surprise inspection on Monday in and around Azadpur, covering Gupta Market, Azadpur Chowk, Tripolia Chowk and adjoining areas and questioned officials over delays in projects.

She reviewed ongoing works of the Delhi Metro and the Public Works Department (PWD) on the ground and sought detailed, real-time progress reports from officials.

Visibly displeased with delays, poor coordination, and unsatisfactory sanitation, the Chief Minister pulled up officials and issued a clear warning: negligence in development work will not be tolerated.

“Development must be seen on the ground, not just on paper,” she said, directing all departments to complete projects in a strictly time-bound manner.

She stressed that execution must not disrupt public movement, safety or daily convenience, and these must remain top priorities at all times.

In a detailed review meeting on-site, Gupta emphasised that all works must adhere to three non-negotiables: transparency, strict timelines, and uncompromised quality to ensure that citizens receive intended benefits without delay.

Addressing the chronic problem of waterlogging, the Chief Minister directed PWD to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the drainage system in Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar and Tripolia Chowk under a new master plan.

She also ordered immediate and thorough desilting of drains, making it clear that both short-term relief and a permanent solution must be ensured.

She instructed officials to expedite road repairs and ensure pothole-free streets, alongside the systematic beautification and restoration of footpaths to improve walkability.

Emphasising civic upkeep, she called for strengthened waste management systems, regular cleanliness drives, and the prompt repair of damaged public infrastructure. She warned that all work will be closely monitored and any lapse will lead to direct accountability of concerned officials.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister also undertook a rigorous review of Metro construction works, examining both technical and structural aspects.

At Azadpur Chowk, she assessed the strength and quality of pillars and expressed strong concern over any shortcomings.

She directed that footpaths affected by pillar construction must be restored immediately to their original condition once work is completed, reiterating that inconvenience to the public is unacceptable.