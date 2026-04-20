MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) North America Lithium and Gold Corp. Locates Historic P&G Beryllium Mine and Initiates Work Toward Potential Small-Scale Production While Highlighting Large-Scale Pegmatite System at Midnight Owl

April 20, 2026 9:15 AM EDT | Source: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation

Gurnee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) (the "Company"), a U.S.-focused lithium and critical minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial on-the-ground exploration program at the historic Midnight Owl Project in Arizona's White Picacho Pegmatite District.

In parallel, the Company's field work highlighted the presence of a large, laterally continuous pegmatite system, reinforcing the broader lithium, gold, and critical minerals potential across the project.

The video provides a visual overview of the Company's initial field program, including pegmatite exposures, structural features, and areas of historic workings identified during the exploration campaign.

Historic P&G Beryllium Prospect - Initial Development Focus

The Company confirmed the location of the historic P&G Beryl Prospect, a past-producing zone associated with shallow surface workings targeting beryllium-bearing pegmatites.

Initial field observations include:

Evidence of historic surface disturbance and shallow pits Structurally controlled pegmatite-hosted mineralization Geological features consistent with beryl-bearing systems Favorable near-surface characteristics supporting potential low-impact extraction

The Company has initiated preliminary work to evaluate the zone for potential advancement toward a small mine permit application, similar in concept to phased development strategies successfully utilized in other domestic critical mineral projects.







Figure 1: Evidence of historic surface workings at the P&G Beryllium Prospect. Dashed outlines highlight an interpreted pegmatite-hosted zone with visible disturbance consistent with prior small-scale extraction activity. Arrows indicate shallow pits and structurally controlled mineralized trends.

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Advancing Toward Potential Beryllium Production

Based on initial observations, the Company believes the P&G Prospect may represent a viable opportunity for small-scale, near-surface extraction, subject to:

Additional surface sampling and mapping Shallow drilling to confirm continuity and grade Metallurgical evaluation Permitting and regulatory approvals

The Company views this beryllium-focused initiative as a potential pathway to generate future internal cash flow, which could support the continued advancement of its broader lithium and gold exploration programs at Midnight Owl.

Large-Scale Pegmatite System

Beyond the P&G Prospect, field work further highlighted a large, laterally continuous pegmatite outcrop, interpreted to be part of a structurally controlled system extending across the project area.

This outcrop is considered significant due to its:

Lateral continuity across multiple zones Alignment with previously identified structural trends Association with mapped hyperspectral anomalies Potential to host lithium- and beryllium-bearing mineralization







Figure 2: Surface expression of a laterally continuous pegmatite trend observed during the Company's initial exploration program. Highlighted zones outline exposed mineralization extending across the hillside, supporting the presence of a large-scale, structurally controlled system.

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Figure 3: Representative pegmatite sample from the Midnight Owl Project showing coarse-grained quartz and feldspar textures with accessory dark mineral phases, consistent with lithium- and beryllium-bearing pegmatite systems.

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Integration with Hyperspectral Targeting

The Company's field observations are being integrated with previously generated LWIR hyperspectral data, which mapped widespread spodumene-bearing pegmatite trends across the district.

The alignment between:

Hyperspectral anomalies Structural trends Surface exposures

provides increasing confidence in the identification of priority exploration and drill targets.







Figure 4: Integrated LWIR hyperspectral mineral map of the Midnight Owl Project with interpreted pegmatite trend overlay. Highlighted zones show strong correlation between spodumene-bearing spectral signatures (purple/magenta) and a continuous structural corridor confirmed through field observations.

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Beryllium Within a Larger System

The identification of beryllium-bearing zones within this broader pegmatite system reinforces the Company's belief that the Midnight Owl Project hosts multi-commodity critical mineral potential, including:

Lithium (spodumene) Beryllium (beryl) Gold and associated minerals

This combination positions the project as both a near-term development opportunity (beryllium) and a longer-term exploration and growth asset (lithium and gold).

CEO Commentary

"We are very encouraged by the results of our initial exploration program at Midnight Owl," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

"Importantly, we have successfully located the historic P&G Beryllium Prospect and have initiated work to evaluate its potential for a small-scale operation, subject to further validation and permitting. This represents a meaningful step toward potentially establishing a near-term development pathway within the project."

"At the same time, the scale and continuity of the pegmatite system we observed in the field exceeded expectations. When combined with our hyperspectral data, we are seeing strong alignment between surface geology and district-scale structural trends."

"Our strategy is to advance these opportunities in parallel - evaluating the potential for beryllium development while continuing to define and prioritize high-impact lithium exploration targets across the broader system."







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About North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (OTCID: NALG) is a U.S.-based lithium and gold exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically known as the Lithium King Mine, the project is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. The Company holds 100% ownership of the Midnight Owl Mine along with an adjoining 5,040 acres (244 lode claims). This lithium pegmatite project is strategically positioned within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories currently under construction, providing strong logistical and commercial advantages. North America Lithium and Gold Corporation is advancing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets with the objective of becoming a significant domestic supplier of lithium-based products, supporting U.S. energy security and next-generation technologies.

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North America Lithium and Gold Corporation

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including the Company's ability to raise capital and its future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects management's current views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at:







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Source: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation