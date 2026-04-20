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Iran Links Strait of Hormuz Security to Conditions on Oil Exports
(MENAFN) Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref issued a warning early Monday stating that stability and security in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be ensured if restrictions on Iran’s oil exports continue.
He stated on the US social media platform X that “No one can restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others.” He further emphasized, “The security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free,” highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway.
Aref also argued that the global community is faced with a decision between “a free oil market for all” or “significant costs for everyone,” suggesting that limiting Iran’s participation in energy markets could have wider consequences.
In addition, he stressed that maintaining stability in international fuel prices relies on “a guaranteed and lasting end to the economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies.” He linked energy market steadiness to the broader geopolitical situation involving Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated military operation against Iran. In response, Iran launched strikes targeting Israel as well as other regional nations hosting US military assets.
The confrontation reportedly resulted in more than 3,300 fatalities before a ceasefire was announced on April 8. The truce, mediated by Pakistan, established a two-week pause in hostilities between Washington and Tehran.
He stated on the US social media platform X that “No one can restrict Iran’s oil exports while expecting free security for others.” He further emphasized, “The security of the Strait of Hormuz is not free,” highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway.
Aref also argued that the global community is faced with a decision between “a free oil market for all” or “significant costs for everyone,” suggesting that limiting Iran’s participation in energy markets could have wider consequences.
In addition, he stressed that maintaining stability in international fuel prices relies on “a guaranteed and lasting end to the economic and military pressure against Iran and its allies.” He linked energy market steadiness to the broader geopolitical situation involving Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated military operation against Iran. In response, Iran launched strikes targeting Israel as well as other regional nations hosting US military assets.
The confrontation reportedly resulted in more than 3,300 fatalities before a ceasefire was announced on April 8. The truce, mediated by Pakistan, established a two-week pause in hostilities between Washington and Tehran.
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