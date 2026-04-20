403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French-Flagged Cargo Ship Targeted with Warning Shots in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) According to reports, a container vessel operated by a French shipping company came under “warning shots” while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, though no injuries were reported among the crew.
The shipping company confirmed that the vessel, identified as the CMA CGM Everglade, was transiting the strategic waterway when the incident occurred. It added that all crew members were safe and that the ship remained operational, despite some reported damage affecting containers onboard.
Maritime monitoring sources, cited in international reporting, indicated that the ship sustained damage in waters north of Oman, although the overall extent of the impact was not immediately clear. No environmental pollution was reported following the incident.
The company stated that the vessel continued its journey after the event, suggesting that the damage did not significantly affect its seaworthiness or core systems.
Reports also indicated that several commercial vessels experienced similar incidents in the same maritime region, with warnings or fire directed toward ships amid heightened tensions in the area.
The situation has been linked in reports to ongoing instability surrounding control and access to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, where geopolitical tensions have recently disrupted normal maritime traffic patterns.
Officials cited in reports have suggested that developments in the region are connected to broader disputes involving restrictions and retaliatory measures affecting maritime movement, though details remain disputed between involved parties.
The shipping company confirmed that the vessel, identified as the CMA CGM Everglade, was transiting the strategic waterway when the incident occurred. It added that all crew members were safe and that the ship remained operational, despite some reported damage affecting containers onboard.
Maritime monitoring sources, cited in international reporting, indicated that the ship sustained damage in waters north of Oman, although the overall extent of the impact was not immediately clear. No environmental pollution was reported following the incident.
The company stated that the vessel continued its journey after the event, suggesting that the damage did not significantly affect its seaworthiness or core systems.
Reports also indicated that several commercial vessels experienced similar incidents in the same maritime region, with warnings or fire directed toward ships amid heightened tensions in the area.
The situation has been linked in reports to ongoing instability surrounding control and access to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, where geopolitical tensions have recently disrupted normal maritime traffic patterns.
Officials cited in reports have suggested that developments in the region are connected to broader disputes involving restrictions and retaliatory measures affecting maritime movement, though details remain disputed between involved parties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment