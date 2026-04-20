Hannan Doubles Prospective Corridor To 13 Km At Previsto, Peru
|Feature
|Previsto Central (1.5 m LiDAR)
|Previsto Far North (30 m DEM)
|Textural characteristics (non-bedded)
|Yes
|Yes
|Topographical footprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Structural setting - HW of regional thrust
|Yes
|Yes - interpreted
|Structural setting - coincident with NE striking features
|Yes
|Yes
|Aeromagnetics
|Multiple highs present
|Multiple highs present
|Radiometrics
|Anomalous Th/K
|Anomalous Th/K
|Geochemistry
|Outcropping HG Au - mineralization confirmed
|Anomalous SSED (12x background), minor soil anomalism
|Alkalic mineral assemblage
|Roscoelite, adularia, fluorite, pseudoleucite syenite confirmed
|To be confirmed by field work
Table 1: Comparison of surface features and data between Previsto Central and Previsto Far North.
The geological model hinges on the interpretation that the observed lack of bedding and textural similarities to Previsto Central indicate an intrusive body. DEM correlation supports this model by extending the thrust trend and showing steeper topography consistent with outcropping porphyry in the LiDAR area. However, the specific intrusive rock type has not been field verified. Addressing this gap will require targeted fieldwork as part of the regional reconnaissance plan. The entire 6.7 km Previsto Far North trend is confirmed to be within 100% Hannan tenure.
Next Steps
Hannan's team is actively advancing multiple work fronts to capitalise on this material expansion of Previsto:
- Previsto Far North Ground-Truthing - Priority deployment of a field team of 3 geologists for two weeks in Q2 2026 to conduct systematic soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping over the newly defined 6.7 km corridor. Particular focus will be placed on areas where NE-trending lineaments intersect the prospective zone, as they do at Previsto Central where mineralization is concentrated.
Mirador Creek Extensions - Further systematic sampling to locate extensions and repetitions of the confirmed high-grade mineralization along strike and in parallel structures.Structural Mapping - Detailed mapping and channel sampling of Previsto Central outcrops to further understand the structural controls of mineralization.
About the Project
The 100% owned Previsto prospect (AMANECER project) is located in central eastern Peru, (Figure 1). The area is characterized by steep topography on the eastern flank of the Central Cordillera with elevations between 800 m and 2,000 m above sea level. The prospect was discovered in 2021 during an extensive greenfields prospecting program initiated by Hannan targeting back-arc porphyry copper-gold systems.
Previsto has rapidly evolved from a greenfields prospect to an emerging alkalic porphyry-epithermal area. At Previsto and Belen, a significant scale porphyry cluster within an area of 25 km by 10 km, with eight porphyry and/or epithermal targets now identified in detail with up to 10 earlier stage targets awaiting further work. The identification of Previsto Far North further expands this already significant footprint.
The Company is executing a multi-year strategy to systematically prospect and drill test its extensive land package in this emerging Miocene-aged, linked porphyry-epithermal mineral belt.
Technical Background
All samples were collected by Hannan geologists. Samples were transported to ALS in Lima via third party services using trackable parcels and by company staff. At the laboratory, rock samples were prepared and analyzed by standard methods. The sample preparation involved crushing 70% to less than 2 mm, riffle split off 250 g, pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analyzed by method ME-MS61, a four-acid digest performed on 0.25 g of the sample to quantitatively dissolve most geological materials. Analysis is via ICP-MS. Gold was analyzed in rock and soils by ALS in Lima using a standard sample preparation and 30 g fire assay sample charge. Soil samples were analyzed by a portable XRF (VANTA-VMR) using an in-house protocol which includes routine use of CRM and field duplicates as well as 10% check samples analyzed by ALS Lima.
Channel samples are considered representative of the in-situ mineralization samples. At this stage true widths of mineralization are not known. Grab or panel samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.
About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTC Pink: HANNF)
Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.
Mr. Michael Hudson FAusIMM, Hannan's Chairman and CEO, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this news release.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the project is available through the Hannan Metals website at and the Hannan YouTube channel at @HannanMetals
| On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO
| Further Information
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Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary
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Figure 1: Overview of the 813 km2 Valiente project area in Peru.
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Figure 2: Geological map created with photogrammetry and high-resolution LiDAR data, showing newly defined area of prospectivity extending north.
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Source: Hannan Metals Ltd.
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