Dubai Schools Reopen: Nurseries Ease Children Back With Familiar Songs, Routines

As Dubai's classrooms come back to life and schools reopen on Monday, it is the youngest learners who are easing families back into their daily rhythm. Nurseries across the emirate have begun reopening in phases, placing emotional comfort and familiar routines, rather than academics, at the heart of children's return.

For parents of toddlers and preschoolers, the return is as much emotional as it is logistical, with drop-offs, sleep schedules, and separation anxiety all coming back into focus after weeks away.

Educators say the priority is not a rapid return to structured academics, but restoring familiarity - from songs and playtime to the reassuring presence of teachers. With many parents opting for face-to-face learning, nurseries are also encouraging families to reintroduce consistent daily routines at home to help children settle in more smoothly.

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Katrina Mankani, Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries, said her group moved quickly once approvals from regulators, including the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), came through, choosing not to delay the reopening.

She added,“We did not wait for Monday. Six of our ten branches received permission to reopen on Wednesday, 16 April, immediately after KHDA and SPEA confirmed the phased reopening. Our remaining branches will open their doors on Monday. Safety training and emergency preparedness were done well in advance of the opening. Our protocols were updated throughout the closure period and align fully with KHDA's Reopening Protocols.”

Detailing the preparations, she explained that safety measures and communication systems have been carefully tested and strengthened to ensure a seamless return.

“Every protocol has been reviewed, updated, and tested against KHDA's official Reopening Protocols. Each branch of Jumeirah Nurseries has designated shelter-in-place zones, mapped and assigned by age group, so every educator knows exactly where they stay with the children. Our parent communication system has been strengthened so that any official update reaches parents straight after the 'all clear' notification is received, through a single coordinated channel.

Age-specific well-being toolkits have been introduced to help children readjust emotionally after a seven-week break.

“Some little ones will run straight in, and others will need a gentle hand at the door. Both are normal, and we are prepared for both. All our facilities remain Dubai Civil Defence approved. Every educator is KHDA-licensed, police-cleared, and carries a valid Dubai Health Authority Occupational Health Card. We know how to keep children safe, and we know how to welcome them back with warmth,” added Mankani.

She emphasised that while in-person learning remains essential - particularly for children aged 0 to 4 - flexibility is still available for families navigating the transition.

“Our priority is in-person learning, because for children aged 0 to 4, there is simply no substitute for the nursery environment. That said, we recognise some families need flexibility, particularly those with children currently abroad, those waiting to feel fully comfortable with the return, or those whose schedules have shifted. For these families, we are continuing to offer Interactive Online Learning, Learning Pods, and 1:1 Home Support on a case-by-case basis.”

“But from this week, we will operate primarily as a face-to-face nursery with hybrid options available where genuinely needed.

We will take the first days gently with familiar songs, familiar faces, and the routine your child remembers.”

Across the sector, a similar approach is being echoed. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery and Teacher Training Centre, highlighted the collective effort behind reopening, in line with guidance from the Ministry of Education (MOE).

“Reopening follows strict health, safety, and operational trainings and protocols to ensure a smooth and secure transition for children and staff, too.

Priority will be given to emotional reassurance, rebuilding routine, and helping children feel safe and settled before focusing on structured, child-led learning. Teachers will use simple, repetitive guidance, visual cues, and close supervision to support children, ensuring they respond calmly and safely in any situation.

Parents are encouraged to re-establish routines at home, maintain open communication with the nursery and follow the procedures.”

Schools reopening later this week are also prioritising emotional reconnection over academics.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said the response from families has been overwhelmingly positive, with most opting to return to classrooms.

She said,“We are absolutely thrilled that we will reopen for all grades, including our Early Years, this Thursday, 23rd April, and the response from our community has been truly heartwarming. For our youngest learners, the first priority in those initial days will be emotional reconnection, settling back into their space, their routine, and their friendships with play, familiar activities, and lots of warmth before any academic expectations kick in.”

Singh explained that in emergency situations, the Early Years team will follow child-specific protocols using simple language, visual cues, and close physical proximity, with a designated adult responsible for each group at all times.

“Our drills are practised in calm, age-appropriate ways so responses feel familiar, not frightening. To all our Early Years parents, I'd say just this: talk to your child positively about coming back, keep home routines as normal as possible.”

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