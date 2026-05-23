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Syria Vows to Shut Displacement Camps by 2027 Amid Recovery Push
(MENAFN) Ahmad al-Sharaa has pledged that Syria will close all displacement camps by 2027, framing the commitment as part of the country’s broader reconstruction and recovery strategy, according to reports.
Speaking via video link to the 79th session of the World Health Assembly, al-Sharaa said Syria is seeking to re-engage with international institutions while placing public health and stability at the center of its national priorities.
“I address you today from Damascus at a moment when the world faces challenges that require a shared international will that places human health at the forefront of priorities and lays the foundation for a safer and more just future,” he said.
He added that Syria’s participation in the forum reflects its intention to play a more active role in shaping regional and global health security as it advances along what he described as a path of recovery.
Linking reconstruction efforts to environmental and health concerns, al-Sharaa said the country is working toward a more sustainable future.
“As your assembly places the close link between climate change and health at the top of its priorities, Syria’s reconstruction process is laying the groundwork for a sustainable environmental and health reality that protects the security of our future generations,” he said.
He also confirmed a national commitment to end the use of displacement camps within two years.
“Because human stability is at the heart of sustainability, we have made a national commitment to close the chapter of the camps by 2027,” he said.
According to field estimates, around one million displaced Syrians currently live in temporary camps across northern parts of the country, distributed across roughly 1,150 sites. Many are located in Idlib and Aleppo, where living conditions remain harsh following years of conflict.
The Syrian civil war, which spanned from 2011 to 2024, displaced millions both internally and abroad, leaving large populations in camp settings in the country’s north.
Al-Sharaa said the plan to close the camps aligns with global climate and health goals, arguing that long-term stability depends on allowing displaced populations to return to safer and more secure living conditions.
Speaking via video link to the 79th session of the World Health Assembly, al-Sharaa said Syria is seeking to re-engage with international institutions while placing public health and stability at the center of its national priorities.
“I address you today from Damascus at a moment when the world faces challenges that require a shared international will that places human health at the forefront of priorities and lays the foundation for a safer and more just future,” he said.
He added that Syria’s participation in the forum reflects its intention to play a more active role in shaping regional and global health security as it advances along what he described as a path of recovery.
Linking reconstruction efforts to environmental and health concerns, al-Sharaa said the country is working toward a more sustainable future.
“As your assembly places the close link between climate change and health at the top of its priorities, Syria’s reconstruction process is laying the groundwork for a sustainable environmental and health reality that protects the security of our future generations,” he said.
He also confirmed a national commitment to end the use of displacement camps within two years.
“Because human stability is at the heart of sustainability, we have made a national commitment to close the chapter of the camps by 2027,” he said.
According to field estimates, around one million displaced Syrians currently live in temporary camps across northern parts of the country, distributed across roughly 1,150 sites. Many are located in Idlib and Aleppo, where living conditions remain harsh following years of conflict.
The Syrian civil war, which spanned from 2011 to 2024, displaced millions both internally and abroad, leaving large populations in camp settings in the country’s north.
Al-Sharaa said the plan to close the camps aligns with global climate and health goals, arguing that long-term stability depends on allowing displaced populations to return to safer and more secure living conditions.
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