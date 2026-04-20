Parsons Demand Response Technology To Optimize And Enable Los Angeles Department Of Water & Power's Operations And Strategic Plan
“Utility providers around the world are reshaping their capacity plans to meet the growing needs driven by the boom of artificial intelligence and data centers,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“We take great pride in helping cities around the world deliver resilient energy systems for their populations and look forward to applying our innovative technology to enhance LADWP's demand response and renewable electricity capacity.”
Under the contract, Parsons will provide the Demand Response Management System (DRMS) to LADWP, which will serve as key infrastructure in the utility's drive to achieve 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 or sooner, while helping expand LADWP's demand response capacity by more than fourfold under the five-year contract. Unlike traditional, siloed DRMS solutions, the Parsons system offers out-of-the-box interoperability in critical areas including meter data management (MDM), customer care, billing, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and automated distribution management systems (ADMS).
Parsons DRMS helps enhance grid resiliency by securely interfacing distributed energy resources with existing utility systems and legacy fuel supplies. By enabling seamless data exchange and coordination across DRMS, MDM, SCADA, ADMS, and other operational platforms, it empowers grid operators with improved situational awareness, control, and resiliency. Parsons has implemented meter and operational management integration solutions with more than 400 public power utilities across the United States.
To learn more about Parsons' comprehensive solutions for distributed energy resource management, visit .
About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.
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