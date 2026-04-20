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Torkham: FIA Foils Attempt To Enter Afghanistan On Fake Manifests Five Held

Torkham: FIA Foils Attempt To Enter Afghanistan On Fake Manifests Five Held


2026-04-20 06:03:42
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) At the Torkham border, FIA Immigration conducted a major operation and foiled an attempt to travel to Afghanistan using fake manifests, arresting five individuals.

According to FIA officials, during routine clearance under IFRP, the immigration system identified suspicious documents, prompting immediate action that revealed the submitted manifests were fake.

Officials said all arrested individuals are Pakistani citizens who were allegedly attempting to bypass the NADRA system and illegally travel to Afghanistan.

Also Read: Fake Token Racket Exposed: 14 Arrested in Landi Kotal

Initial investigations revealed that the suspects obtained fake manifests for Rs. 50,000 each, while an agent named Fahad is also suspected to be involved in the network.

The arrested individuals have been transferred to ATC FIA Peshawar for further investigation. The operation was conducted by Inspector Adnan Ahmad Jan, Group Incharge Inam
    Haq, Head Constable Mahmood Khan, and FC official Usman Ghani.

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Tribal News Network

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