Torkham: FIA Foils Attempt To Enter Afghanistan On Fake Manifests Five Held
According to FIA officials, during routine clearance under IFRP, the immigration system identified suspicious documents, prompting immediate action that revealed the submitted manifests were fake.
Officials said all arrested individuals are Pakistani citizens who were allegedly attempting to bypass the NADRA system and illegally travel to Afghanistan.
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Initial investigations revealed that the suspects obtained fake manifests for Rs. 50,000 each, while an agent named Fahad is also suspected to be involved in the network.The arrested individuals have been transferred to ATC FIA Peshawar for further investigation. The operation was conducted by Inspector Adnan Ahmad Jan, Group Incharge Inam
- Haq, Head Constable Mahmood Khan, and FC official Usman Ghani.
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