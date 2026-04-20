Final Preparations Underway For Rally Jordan Next Month

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 20 (Petra) -- Jordan Motorsport has completed final preparations for Rally Jordan, the third round of the Middle East Rally Championship, set to take place from May 14 to 16.The rally will feature 12 special stages on gravel roads across the Dead Sea and Jordan Valley, with the M?venpick Dead Sea Resort & Spa serving as the event's main headquarters.The event will begin on Thursday, May 14, with a 4.83 km shakedown stage, allowing drivers to test their cars ahead of the official competition. A press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by the official opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m. at Hover Park overlooking the Dead Sea.Friday's schedule includes two runs through the Shouneh (15.25 km), Baptism Site (11.24 km), and Ma'in (16.87 km) stages, with a service break at the Dead Sea.On Saturday, competitors will complete two runs through the Panorama (16.95 km), Sweimeh (11.12 km), and Rawda (26.97 km) stages, before the closing ceremony later that evening. The Rawda stage will serve as the Power Stage, awarding additional points to the fastest crews.In the championship standings, Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah leads with 47 points after two rounds, followed by Saudi Arabia's Hamza Bakhashab, five points behind. Jordan's Shaker Jweihan ranks third and continues to lead the MERC2 category.Defending champion Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah is in fourth place after winning Rally Oman and retiring from Rally Qatar, tied with Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari.In the MERC4 category, Lebanon's Shadi Faqih and co-driver Joseph Kmeid lead following two consecutive wins.Registration for the rally remains open until April 28.