Mohanlal Releases Malayalam's First Musical Horror Comedy Karakkam's Teaser

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has released the teaser of director Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian's eagerly awaited musical horror comedy 'Karakkam', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Produced by Krownstars Entertainment and Black Turtle Productions, the film's teaser promises a chilling blend of horror, humour, and high-energy chaos.

It offers a lively yet unsettling glimpse into the world the film builds. At its core, the story follows a group of young friends whose lives are thrown into chaos when a set of uninvited spirits enter the picture.

The teaser shows the group being chased by five spirits, setting up a tense and unpredictable situation. It also hints that these spirits are from another time stepping into their lives with both mischief and menace.

While the characters are clearly on the run, their reactions carry a mix of fear, confusion, and even humour. Because of this, 'Karakkam' feels less like a straightforward horror film and more like a chaotic ride where the characters are constantly trying to make sense of what's happening around them.

The teaser handles the tone of the film really well, balancing eerieness and fun at the same time.

For the unaware, the buzz around the film picked up when actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared its first look. The project is led by producers Ankush Singh and Kimberly Trinidade under Krownstars Entertainment and Black Turtle Productions, and is directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, who is best known for having directed 'Charles Enterprises'.

South Indian music sensation Sam C. S. handles both the score and songs. The film is supported by a stellar cast that includes Sreenath Bhasi, Femina George, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sidharth Bharathan, Shaun Romy, Bijukuttan, Manikandan R. Achari and Midhutty.

The script is the result of a collaboration between Nipin Narayanan, Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, and Arjun Narayanan, and the story has been written by Dhanush Varghese.

Cinematography for the film is by Bablu Aju with Nithin Arol on editing duties. The songs feature lyrics from a top-tier team including Anwar Ali, Vinayak Sasikumar, Muhsin Parari and Hareesh Mohanan.

Rounding out the crew are Rajesh P. Velayudhan on art direction, Aravind Menon on sound mixing, and the team at Sync Cinema handling sound design. Marketing and communications have been managed by Dr. Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social).