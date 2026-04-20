Operation Muskaan: 106 Stolen Mobile Phones Returned To Rightful Owners In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 20 (IANS) The Muzaffarpur Police, under their initiative 'Operation Muskan' (Smile), returned 106 stolen or lost mobile phones to their rightful owners during an event at the SSP office on Monday.

The recovered devices are collectively valued at around Rs 34 lakh, including several high-end smartphones.​

This success was made possible by a specialised unit called the Statistical Device Recovery Unit (SDRU), formed on February 2, 2026.​

Using advanced tracking, surveillance, and data analysis techniques, the SDRU has recovered hundreds of phones in a short period.​

Beyond the recoveries, the operation has strengthened public trust in the police, disrupted mobile theft networks, and illegal resale chains.​

It has also demonstrated effective use of technology in policing to crack snatching cases.​

Under Operation Muskan, Muzaffarpur Police have recovered 337 lost or stolen mobile phones so far in 2026 and returned them to their rightful owners.​

The initiative aims to build public trust by ensuring safe recovery and return of lost property.​

The district police also issued pointed instructions to citizens, urging them not to panic if their phones or laptops are lost or stolen.​

The officials also asked people to avoid dealing with middlemen or agents. File a complaint by scanning the official police QR code.​

Submit device details via an online Google Form from home.​

For urgent help, contact the Police Control Room via WhatsApp at 9431896700.​

Overall, the campaign lives up to its name-bringing genuine“smiles” to people while sending a strong message to criminal networks.​

Operation Muskaan is one of the key initiatives undertaken by the Bihar Police to dismantle criminal gangs operating in urban areas. ​

These gangs often travel on motorcycles and carry out crimes by targeting vulnerable individuals, particularly students and the elderly. ​

They strike in both deserted and crowded locations, relying on the“element of surprise” to attack their victims quickly and escape before help can arrive.