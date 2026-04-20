MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Solutionz Group Announces Launch of Growth Multiplier Category Framework and Establishment of G-Squared Consortia

April 20, 2026 12:47 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Solutionz Group LLC today announced the launch of its Growth Multiplier category framework and the establishment of the G-Squared Consortia, a governance structure created to define participation criteria and certification standards for solutions within the category.

The announcement introduces two related developments: the launch of a classification framework designed to evaluate B2B solutions based on value expansion within existing customer relationships, and the creation of an independent governance body responsible for reviewing and certifying qualifying organizations.

The framework reflects Solutionz Group's ongoing work with B2B platforms across travel, events, and digital environments, where the expansion of value within existing customer relationships has emerged as a measurable driver of performance.

Growth Multiplier Category Framework

Solutionz Group stated that the Growth Multiplier framework is a structured evaluation model designed to classify B2B solutions based on their ability to expand measurable value within existing customer ecosystems.







Solutionz Group Announces Launch of Growth Multiplier Category Framework and Establishment of G-Squared Consortia

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The framework is intended to provide a consistent set of criteria for assessing whether a solution contributes to incremental value creation beyond traditional acquisition-based growth models.

Under the framework, solutions are evaluated across defined operational dimensions, including their ability to:

Improve or multiply a core performance metric such as revenue, engagement, productivity, or donations Enable the creation of incremental transactional value without proportional increases in headcount or operational overhead Incorporate embedded mechanisms that contribute to ongoing value generation within the solution design Support alignment and participation across users, stakeholders, or organizational functions Reduce friction points that typically contribute to customer disengagement or churn within an ecosystem

Solutionz's founder, Chicke Fitzgerald, stated that the framework is intended to be applicable across B2B software and service-based organizations, providing a standardized approach for identifying solutions that extend value beyond traditional growth mechanisms.

The company added that the framework is designed to be used as a classification and evaluation system rather than a product or service offering.

G-Squared Consortia Structure and Function

Alongside the framework, Solutionz Group announced the formation of the G-Squared Consortia, a governance body established to support standards definition, certification processes, and support for Companies deploying the Growth Multiplier framework.

The Consortia will operate completely independently from Solutionz Group.

It will function in two primary capacities:

Standards and Certification Function

The Consortia will define qualification criteria for participation in the Growth Multiplier category, review applications from organizations seeking certification, and determine whether solutions meet established framework requirements.

Certified participants will be recognized as meeting the criteria of the Growth Multiplier category based on the standards established by the Consortia.

Advisory and Feedback Function

The Consortia will also serve as a collaborative body of participating organizations, comprising operators, founders, and subject-matter participants who will provide input on category development, implementation considerations, and evolving market requirements.

Participation in the advisory function will be based on qualification criteria established by the Consortia and will follow a methodology established by Solutionz, deploying a market-tested Board Support mechanism known as the Sounding Board.

Solutionz Group stated that the governance structure is designed to support consistency and neutrality in category definition and certification processes and to support organizations adopting the framework in applying its principles within their own operations.







Solutionz Group Announces Launch of Growth Multiplier Category Framework and Establishment of G-Squared Consortia

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Implementation and Availability

Solutionz Group indicated that the Growth Multiplier framework and G-Squared Consortia governance structure will be developed and refined through ongoing category participation and review processes.

The announcement stated that additional guidance regarding certification criteria, application procedures, and governance participation will be released through official communications as the framework evolves.

About Solutionz Group LLC

Solutionz Group LLC is a Tampa-based technology company that specializes in travel, event, and digital marketing innovation. The company develops SMARTtoolsTM that help organizations monetize existing audiences, enhance engagement, and generate social impact through embedded travel and commerce experiences. Its new G2 Consortia helps companies discover and leverage their own Growth Multiplier strategies.

Growth and impact-focused investors are welcome to join the company's REG-cf offering at .

Media Contact

Chicke Fitzgerald

Founder and CEO, Solutionz

Email: ...

My Smart Tools | Solutionz | Reg-CF Fund Raising

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Source: Plentisoft