MENAFN - Amman Net) Episode 4 of the Women's Stories Program features Rasha Shawarbeh, a leader within the Greater Amman Municipality who manages Queen Rania Park in East Amman." />Women's Stories Program: Parks Filled with People - and a Woman Leading the Way | موقع عمان نتتجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد

أخبار تقارير مقالات تحقيقات فيديو راديو البلد مشاريع نشاطات ومقابلات بودكاست عمان نت لايت English

Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلد أمانة عمّان تبدأ اليوم تشغيل رادارات ضبط المخالفات المرورية في عدد من الشوارع الرئيسة، بهدف تعزيز السلامة المرورية والحد من الحوادث. 145 منشأة في القطاع الخاص استفادت من نظام العمل المرن خلال عامي 2025 و2026، بينها 45 منشأة هذا العام، بحسب وزارة العمل. مجلس النواب يواصل اليوم مناقشة مشروع قانون التصديق على اتفاقية تطوير واستغلال النحاس والمعادن في منطقة أبو خشيبة. وفاة شخص وإصابة خمسة آخرين في حادث تصادم مركبتين على طريق الشوبك قرب محطة عنيزة، وفق الدوريات الخارجية. جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعلن مقتل جندي في اشتباكات جنوب لبنان خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت. انخفاض طفيف يطرأ على درجات الحرارة اليوم، مع أجواء لطيفة في معظم المناطق ودافئة في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة. × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Women's Stories Program: Parks Filled with People - and a Woman Leading the Way 04/19/2026 - 13:46 English Report by Grace Kelly

Episode 4 of the Women's Stories Program features Rasha Shawarbeh, a leader within the Greater Amman Municipality who manages Queen Rania Park in East Amman. In this episode, she explores how public spaces can evolve beyond recreation into hubs for education, empowerment, and community development, particularly for women and youth.

Rasha Shawarbeh and the Transformation of Queen Rania Park

Rasha Shawarbeh's work centers on redefining the role of public parks as integrated community spaces. Upon assuming leadership of Queen Rania Park, she approached it not simply as a recreational area, but as a community project rooted in the family unit. Her vision positioned the park as a gathering place capable of influencing social, educational, and economic outcomes.

A unique element of Shawarbeh's approach to building human-focused parks involves first conducting needs assessments within the local community. This process builds trust and ensures that programs are aligned with actual needs rather than assumptions. Based on these findings, the park offers a wide range of free programs targeting different groups, with a strong emphasis on women's empowerment. These initiatives include capacity-building workshops, economic and political empowerment programs, and vocational training opportunities.

Currently, approximately 267 women are engaged in projects connected to the park, alongside 125 employed youth, while over 1,000 women benefit annually from its programs. Many participants also contribute as volunteers, reinforcing the park's role as a collaborative and inclusive environment.

Shawarbeh emphasizes that women are not merely half of society but its foundation, given their central role in shaping future generations. She notes that women's experience in managing households often translates into strong leadership abilities, crisis management skills, and sound economic decision-making. Through targeted programs, including training in digital literacy, sewing, beauty services, mobile phone maintenance, and e-marketing, the park equips women with practical tools for independence and participation in the workforce.

The park also addresses broader community challenges, particularly economic hardship. Shawarbeh recounts how families approached her when their children, despite strong academic performance, were unable to pursue higher education due to financial constraints. In response, she introduced vocational training programs to provide alternative pathways for skill development and employment.

In addition to economic initiatives, Queen Rania Park incorporates cultural and environmental elements. It features urban agriculture spaces where participants learn about greenhouse cultivation, mushroom production, and fertilizer development. Facilities such as computer labs, playgrounds, and multi-purpose halls further enhance its function as a comprehensive community center.

Shawarbeh describes part of her role as“bringing joy to people's hearts,” highlighting the emotional dimension of her work. She views emotional engagement not as a limitation but as a strength that drives meaningful change. For her, the park is not just a workplace but a second home. Through her work, she hopes that local community members may begin to feel at home in the park as well.

Looking ahead, the park plans to expand its impact through initiatives such as political empowerment programs for women, including training on participation in elections. Its success has already gained recognition, with Queen Rania Park ranking among the top candidates for the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Arab Government Excellence.

Ultimately, Shawarbeh presents the park as a“lung” for the community-a space that sustains and revitalizes social life. Her message is pragmatic: challenges should be treated as motivation rather than obstacles, and individuals should actively seek growth, make an impact in their communities, and take advantage of available resources to improve both their personal and professional lives.

Episode Link: حديقة الملكة رانيا: نموذج إجتماعي تقوده امرأة تصنع الأثر | موقع عمان نت

This program is prepared and presented by Ataf Al-Rodan.

This podcast segment was prepared by our colleague Hadeel Al-Saabi.

The Women's Series Program is funded by IMS.