Deputy PM Explores Deeper Cooperation With US Financing, Development Institutions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Hussein Eissa, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, has participated in a joint Egyptian-American working session hosted by Motaz Zahran, Egypt's Ambassador to the United States. The meeting brought together Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; Samar El-Ahdal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Cooperation; and senior officials from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The session formed part of ongoing efforts to enhance consultation and coordination with US financing and development institutions, with a view to reinforcing economic and investment relations between Egypt and the United States.

Mohamed El-Homsani, the Cabinet's official spokesperson, said discussions focused on advancing existing cooperation with EXIM and the DFC, particularly given their pivotal role in mobilising investment, expanding access to financing tools, and promoting private sector participation in development projects.

He added that the meeting provided a platform to exchange views on building upon the longstanding strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, and expanding it in ways that serve the shared interests of both countries.

El-Homsani noted that the Egyptian side outlined a range of economic and fiscal measures implemented to mitigate the impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have had spillover effects on global markets. Discussions also addressed efforts to improve the investment climate, streamline the business environment, strengthen private sector engagement, and attract high-quality US investments aligned with Egypt's development priorities, supporting sustainable growth and job creation.

Participants underscored the importance of sustained coordination between both sides to explore new avenues of cooperation with EXIM and the DFC. These efforts aim to support the implementation of priority projects across the short, medium and long term, enhance Egypt's capacity to leverage available financing and development instruments, and build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

El-Homsani added that the session reflects a shared commitment to deepening engagement with US financing and development institutions, as well as American companies, to advance Egypt's development agenda, consolidate bilateral economic ties, and open new pathways for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.