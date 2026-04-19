Robotic Online Intelligence Introduces Kubro(TM) Newsletter Engine For Content Curation And Newsletter Production

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Robotic Online Intelligence ("ROI"), a specialist provider of tools for the AI-enhanced automation of market research, introduces the Kubro(TM) Newsletter Engine - an expanded module within the Kubro(TM) platform that covers the complete newsletter production and curation workflow, from content collection through to HTML publication and integration with the internal systems.

The module is designed for investment research firms, data and media companies, industry associations, and enterprise teams producing recurring newsletters for external or internal audiences, with use cases ranging from market intelligence briefs on competitor actions to policy monitoring and news and announcements from a group of companies in a specific sector.

THE COMPLETE NEWSLETTER WORKFLOW

The Kubro(TM) Newsletter Engine supports each stage of newsletter production within a single platform:

1. Content collection from a configurable set of sources, including the web, RSS feeds, regulatory filings, PDF documents, API feeds, and inbound email newsletters.

2. Domain-specific classification and relevance filtering using topic models and ontologies built for the specific use case.

3. AI-assisted data extraction and summarization of the filtered content, producing consistent summaries in a standardised format.

4. Human-in-the-loop curation, allowing editors to review, select, reorder, and refine the AI-assisted output before publication.

5. Organisation of the curated content into structured sections and themes.

6. Publication in HTML email format, ready for distribution and integration with internal systems.

The workflows run on a configurable schedule - daily, weekly, or on event triggers - and can be saved as reusable templates.

"General-purpose AI tools and ad-hoc content curation tools are useful for one-off tasks, but they don't provide a repeatable workflow for recurring publications. The Kubro(TM) Newsletter Engine is built for teams that produce newsletters week in and week out, where consistency of methodology and efficiency of execution are as important as the final output," says Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO of Robotic Online Intelligence.

HUMAN-IN-THE-LOOP BY DESIGN

A distinguishing feature of the module is the integration of human curation within the automated workflow. Rather than fully autonomous newsletter generation, the Kubro(TM) Newsletter Engine combines deterministic search, collection, and classification with LLM-assisted summarisation, while keeping human editors in control of selection, prioritisation, and final publication. This approach addresses quality and brand considerations that matter for client-facing and subscriber-facing publications.

PROVEN USE CASES

The module has been deployed internally in several use cases and with clients, including research firms and industry associations.

For example, the ROI AI Brief: Investment Tech Weekly, a weekly newsletter from Robotic Online Intelligence on technology applications in investment management, has been published every week since October 2025, with over 20 editions to date. The newsletter combines human curation with LLM standardisation, summarisation, and deterministic search, collection, and classification workflows - all powered by Kubro(TM).

The sister company, Real Estate Foresight (REF), an independent research firm focused on China property markets since 2012, has also deployed the Kubro(TM) Newsletter Engine internally for its China property market intelligence publications.

The Newsletter Engine operates within the broader Kubro(TM) platform, which has been deployed commercially with enterprise clients since 2018. This means newsletter workflows draw on Kubro's existing capabilities in automated data collection from unstructured sources, text classification with domain-specific ontologies, relevance scoring, and structured data extraction - combining years of market research methodology with AI-assisted content production.

ABOUT ROBOTIC ONLINE INTELLIGENCE

Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI) is a Hong Kong-based specialist software firm focused on AI-enhanced automation of market research. The company's Kubro(TM) Information Engine has been deployed commercially with enterprise clients since 2018 across the US, Europe, and Asia, in domains including real estate, investment funds, data centres, climate tech, policy research, and digital assets.

Robotic Online Intelligence is a graduate of the Cyberport Incubation Programme (2019–2021) in Hong Kong, a participant in the NVIDIA Inception program, and a participant in the AI Launchpad programme developed by FT Strategies and the Google News Initiative.

Through bespoke deployments - APIs, MCP integration, and Enterprise SaaS - clients automate the collection, classification, and extraction of data from unstructured sources, including the web, regulatory filings, internal documents, and emails.

Robert Ciemniak, Founder-CEO, has spoken on AI applications in investment research at industry events including the Beryl Elites Alternative Investment Conferences (New York), the AI World Congress (London), and the AWS Executive Forum (Hong Kong). The company has also hosted five Coffee And Showcase Tour (CAST) meetings on the practical applications of LLMs in market research, in San Francisco, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai.

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