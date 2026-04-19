Syrskyi: Development Of Military Law Enforcement Service's Potential Proves Its Effectiveness As Combat Component

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi wrote this on Facebook on the occasion of the Day of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, today military law enforcement personnel ensure compliance with the law, strengthen military discipline, counter offenses, maintain stability in the military environment, and perform a wide range of other tasks.

Particular attention should be paid to the development of the Service's combat potential. In an extremely short time, special-purpose units were formed and expanded, which are now carrying out counter-sabotage tasks in areas of active combat operations.

Their professionalism, determination, and valor have proven that the Military Law Enforcement Service is capable of acting not only as a law enforcement body but also as an effective combat component.

"On this day, I would like to express my gratitude to the servicemen of the Military Law Enforcement Service for their dedication to our common cause, for serving Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. To a large extent, thanks to you, command and control over personnel and units is maintained in the most difficult moments of the war," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Zelensky after Syrskyi's report: Russia once again tries to drag Belarus into its war

Syrskyi also expressed gratitude to veterans who, since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression, have returned to the ranks of the Military Law Enforcement Service, effectively performing their duties and mentoring a reliable new generation.

The Commander-in-Chief paid tribute to the servicemen of the Military Law Enforcement Service who died in the fight for Ukraine's independence and assured that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

Syrskyi thanked every VSP serviceman for their service, professionalism, resilience, and dedication to their chosen path.

As reported, the Day of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is celebrated annually on April 19.

This professional holiday was established to mark the founding of this special law enforcement structure, which ensures discipline and law and order within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President