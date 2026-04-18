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Austrian FM Links Syria Stability to Austria’s Interests
(MENAFN) Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said Friday that a peaceful and stable Syria is also in Austria’s national interest, following talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to reports.
The two officials met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, where discussions focused on regional stability and future prospects for Syria.
In a post on the US social media platform X after the meeting, Meinl-Reisinger described the talks as productive and reiterated that stability in Syria is essential beyond the region itself.
She said a functioning governing system and improved economic conditions in Syria would provide a foundation for long-term stability, offering hope for Syrians and creating conditions that could eventually support the return of refugees.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held in Türkiye from April 17 to 19, brings together global leaders and senior officials for its fifth edition this year, with a focus on managing global uncertainty and evolving geopolitical challenges.
The two officials met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, where discussions focused on regional stability and future prospects for Syria.
In a post on the US social media platform X after the meeting, Meinl-Reisinger described the talks as productive and reiterated that stability in Syria is essential beyond the region itself.
She said a functioning governing system and improved economic conditions in Syria would provide a foundation for long-term stability, offering hope for Syrians and creating conditions that could eventually support the return of refugees.
The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held in Türkiye from April 17 to 19, brings together global leaders and senior officials for its fifth edition this year, with a focus on managing global uncertainty and evolving geopolitical challenges.
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