Celeste Dupuy-Spencer Dead: Painter Of Forceful Images Dies At 46

MENAFN - USA Art News) Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, a painter who made American unrest feel intimate and immediate, has died at 46.

Jeffrey Deitch gallery said Dupuy-Spencer died at her home in Los Angeles on Friday and announced her death Saturday morning. The gallery said it will open a show of her work in Los Angeles next week, a reminder of how quickly her profile had risen in recent years.

Born in New York in 1979, Dupuy-Spencer built a practice that moved between public crisis and private life. Her paintings could turn from a fallen Confederate monument to a sexually frank scene of lovers in bed, yet the through line was consistent: racism, inequality, protest, and the emotional pressure of living in a divided country. She once described her subjects simply as“things that are meaningful to me.”

Her 2021 painting Father, Don't You See That I Am Burning took on the January 6 insurrection in a dense, agitated composition. Figures carrying guns and American flags crowd the space before the Capitol, while Sigmund Freud appears in the scene. Dupuy-Spencer said she was thinking about how disturbances outside the sleeper are folded into dreams, and how the dream can become a critique of the American Dream.

That collapsing of space was central to her work. She often flattened pictorial depth, creating images that felt compressed, unstable, and psychologically charged. In a 2018 interview, she said she would try to paint something realistically and then deliberately disrupt it in search of a better painting.

Dupuy-Spencer's career accelerated in the late 2010s. She was included in the 2017 Whitney Biennial and, the following year, in the Hammer Museum's Made in L.A. biennial. Anne Ellegood, a curator of that edition, later called her“one of the great painters of her generation.”

Her biography was as unsettled as her imagery. She was born to novelist Scott Spencer and Coco Dupuy, and moved with her family to Rhinebeck, in Upstate New York, when she was three. She later studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and Bard College, where her teachers included Nicole Eisenman and Amy Sillman.

Dupuy-Spencer also spoke openly about her gender identity, describing herself in later interviews as trans and masculine presenting. She moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and reconnected with artist friends there, including Mariah Garnett and Eve Fowler.

Her death closes a career that was still unfolding, but her paintings remain sharply attuned to the contradictions of contemporary American life: tenderness and violence, confession and critique, the personal and the political held in the same frame.