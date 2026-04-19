Míla Holding Hf.: Confirmation Of The Report On The Financial Obligations Of MILA 300929 Bond

Enclosed is a confirmation by KPMG ehf. on Míla Holding hf.'s report on financial obligations relating to the issuance of MILA 300929 bond. The Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the year 2025, of Míla Holding hf. Were published on April 8, 2026. The calculation and confirmation of financial conditions shall be carried out following the publication of the company's annual accounts and the issuance of MILA 300929 bond.

The review of financial obligations by KPMG ehf. was in accordance with Míla Holding hf.'s assessment and a report on financial obligations was therefore confirmed.

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Míla Holding hf.

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Attachments



20260419_Míla Holding hf. Press Release - Compliance Certificate 2026-04-15 Compliance Certificate ID