IPL: GT's Strong Pace Attack Faces MI's Struggling Star Bowlers

Battle of Bowling Contrasts

The battle between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be one between two highly contrasting bowling attacks, which proves that the presence of superstars does not equate to success. After a stunning win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the sixth-placed GT will be aiming to get their fourth win of the season, while the bottom-placed MI will be trying to come up with a solution for its slump, which has led to four heavy thumpings after starting the campaign with a win.

Gujarat's Pace Prowess vs Mumbai's Slump

As per ESPNCricinfo, GT's pace attack this season has been standout and unchanged, with the Indian trio of Mohammed Siraj (five wickets in five matches at an average of 31.40), Prasidh Krishna (11 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.72 with a four-fer) and Ashok Sharma (six wickets in five matches at an average of 31.66) and South African Kagiso Rabada (seven wickets in five matches at an average of 27.28) in action. Their combined pace bowling average stands at 24.89, the best in the competition so far.

On the other hand, Mumbai's pace bowling unit has been a failure, despite the presence of big names like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya. Three of their pacers, Boult (110.00), Deepak Chahar (87.00) and Hardik (67.00) have a bowling average above 50 this season. Also, Bumrah is yet to take a wicket in these past five IPL matches so far, his longest wicket-less spell. MI has the worst bowling average in the tournament, with 65.81. The quartet of pacers named have managed just four wickets among themselves, with two of them in the hands of the skipper and one each by Chahar and Boult.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar. (ANI)

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