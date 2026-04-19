Qatar Provides Technical Support To Syria's Finance Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has announced the provision of technical support and a comprehensive assessment aimed at identifying structural, regulatory, institutional, and operational gaps within the financial sector of the Syria. The initiative is being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance in the Qatar.

In a post on the X platform, QFFD stated that the announcement was made in the presence of Minister of Finance of Syria, HE Mohammed Yosr Bernieh and Governor of the Central Bank of Syria HE Abdulkader Husrieh, alongside a representative from the U.S. Treasury.

The announcement took place on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2026, held from April 13 to 18 in Washington-DC, United States.

According to the QFFD, this cooperation aims to support the development of a clear, phased, and actionable reform roadmap, while also encouraging both local and international stakeholders to back implementation efforts.