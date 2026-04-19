Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Rs 90,000-Crore Railway Expansion In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 19 (IANS) Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday underlined the rapid transformation of railway infrastructure in Odisha, emphasising the Union government's strong focus on connectivity and capacity enhancement across the state.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of India's first advanced 3D glass semiconductor packaging unit in Bhubaneswar, Union Minister Vaishnaw told that railway projects worth more than Rs 90,000 crore are currently under execution in Odisha, marking an unprecedented expansion of the rail network.

He highlighted that this scale of investment reflects the Centre's commitment to strengthening both passenger and freight infrastructure in Odisha.

During his visit to Odisha, the Union Minister also inspected the ongoing redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, underscoring the importance of timely completion and high-quality execution.

Union Minister Vaishnaw interacted with passengers, who expressed satisfaction with the transformation underway and appreciated the airport like facilities being developed at the station.

He directed officials to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion.

Reviewing the proposed elevated corridor on the eastern side, Union Minister Vaishnaw instructed that all pending issues be resolved on priority to facilitate its early completion.

He emphasised that the upgraded station will deliver enhanced passenger comfort with modern amenities, reflecting Indian Railways' commitment to transforming railway stations into world-class infrastructure hubs aligned with evolving passenger expectations.

In his address, Union Minister Vaishnaw said that Odisha has received a record railway budget allocation of Rs 10,928 crore, significantly higher than past allocations, enabling faster execution of projects.

He also noted that 59 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at transforming railway stations into modern, passenger-friendly hubs with enhanced amenities.

Highlighting connectivity goals, Union Minister Vaishnaw said that all 30 districts of Odisha are being brought under rail connectivity through planned interventions.

He emphasised that this will ensure inclusive development and better integration of remote and interior regions with the mainstream rail network.

The Union Minister also pointed to major infrastructure initiatives such as the proposed four-line coastal rail corridor from Balasore to Berhampur, which will significantly enhance capacity along the coastal belt.

He noted that such projects will improve regional mobility, reduce congestion, and boost economic activity across Odisha.

Union Minister Vaishnaw concluded that these transformative railway initiatives will strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth, and integrate Odisha more closely with national freight and passenger networks.

The ongoing investments and policy push are set to position Odisha as a key beneficiary of India's expanding railway infrastructure.