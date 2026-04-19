'No One Can Deny Our Rights': Iran Says Nuclear Program Will Continue With 'Dignity'

Iran has reaffirmed that it will not back down from its nuclear ambitions, with President Masoud Pezeshkian declaring that no foreign power has the authority to strip Tehran of what it considers its lawful nuclear rights.

Speaking amid renewed friction with Washington, Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to defending its national interests while pursuing an end to the current crisis on its own terms. He stressed that Tehran does not want a prolonged confrontation but will not accept pressure that undermines its sovereignty.

“Trump says Iran cannot make use of its nuclear rights but doesn't say for what crime. Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” Pezeshkian said, directly challenging US President Donald Trump over recent remarks on Iran's nuclear future.

The Iranian President also signalled that Tehran remains open to diplomacy, but only under conditions that preserve national pride. According to Iranian media reports, he said the country is seeking an end to the conflict“with dignity,” a phrase that has become central to Iran's latest messaging as international pressure intensifies.

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Pezeshkian insisted that Iran is not seeking to widen the conflict in the region and maintained that its actions are defensive.“Iran is not seeking to expand the war and has not started any conflict... We are only engaged in legitimate self-defense,” he said.

The remarks come at a delicate moment in indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, where both sides remain divided over uranium enrichment, sanctions relief and regional security guarantees. While some progress has reportedly been made, officials from both countries have acknowledged that major differences still remain before any final agreement can be reached.

Iran's nuclear programme has long been a flashpoint in its relations with the West. Tehran maintains that its activities are for peaceful civilian purposes, including energy generation and medical research, while the United States and its allies have repeatedly expressed concern that the programme could move closer to weapons capability.

By publicly rejecting foreign demands, Pezeshkian appears to be signalling both to domestic audiences and international negotiators that Iran will not negotiate from a position of weakness. His latest comments suggest Tehran wants diplomacy to continue, but only if its core strategic interests are respected.

With tensions in the Middle East still running high and negotiations entering a critical phase, Iran's message is increasingly clear - any future deal must recognise what Tehran sees as its non-negotiable nuclear rights while allowing room for a political resolution that avoids deeper conflict.

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